UFC Predictions: UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

The UFC makes its annual trip to Paris, France next weekend. The promotion will present a Fight Night event featuring a huge main event.UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho may see the next middleweight title challenger decided, while a handful of other big names also feature on the card.Here are the predicted outcomes for UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho.#1. UFC middleweight bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio BorralhoEarlier this month, a new era began at 185 pounds when Khamzat Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title.The question now, of course, is who will be first in line to challenge 'Borz'? While Reinier de Ridder – who recently beat Robert Whittaker – will hope for a shot, it's also likely that the winner of this main event could also move to the front of the queue.So will Nassourdine Imavov come out on top in Paris, or will Brazilian favorite Caio Borralho spoil the party for the French fans?Despite being on a shorter win streak, Imavov is more highly ranked of the two. 'The Sniper' currently sits in the No.2 spot, primarily due to his huge win earlier this year over former champ Israel Adesanya.It's hard to play down the importance of that win. Imavov had always shown flashes of excellence – outgrappling and stifling Brendan Allen and knocking out Jared Cannonier. However, his win over 'The Last Stylebender' was something else.'The Sniper' essentially timed a perfect one-two after reading a stance switch from Adesanya, and landed cleanly, knocking him silly.He'll need to get his timing right against Borralho. 'The Natural' is 17-1 and has never been beaten in the UFC.Early in his career, Borralho had a tendency to simply stifle his opponents on the ground, garnering him a slightly dull reputation. That changed, though, when he smashed his way through Paul Craig and then almost knocked out Jared Cannonier last summer.Borralho is still not the most natural – no pun intended – striker, but he definitely packs plenty of power. However, it is hard to shake the idea that the threat of the takedown is what allows him to land his biggest shots – something that probably won't trouble Imavov too much.To add to this, Borralho's biggest win – over Cannonier – came when 'The Killa Gorilla' was compromised thanks to his earlier knockout defeat to Imavov.Add in the home advantage that 'The Sniper' will enjoy and the fact that he's fought this year while Borralho is coming off a lengthy layoff, and all things point to a strong win for Imavov here.The Pick: Imavov via decision#2. UFC lightweight bout: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio RuffyThis event's co-headliner will see one of the UFC's biggest French stars taking on one of his toughest opponents to date.Benoit Saint Denis is no longer the lightweight division's hot new thing, but he's still a very dangerous fighter. 'The God of War' bounced back from his first two octagon losses in May, submitting Kyle Prepolec with relative ease.At his best, Saint Denis is a very dangerous striker with brutal ground-and-pound if he can gain some control on the mat. A lethal finisher, the Frenchman does have the ability to turn out the lights on any fighter.On the negative side, though, Saint Denis has shown some porous defense, and that's very dangerous in a division stacked with talent. Against Dustin Poirier, he was needlessly pulled into a firefight, and found himself outgunned.Against Renato Moicano, meanwhile, 'The God of War' was bullied and battered on the ground in what was a bit of a stunning result.So can he avoid the same thing against Mauricio Ruffy, one of the fastest-surging fighters in this division?Interestingly, it's arguable that Ruffy is in a similar spot to where Saint Denis was prior to his Poirier fight. At 12-1, he's shown himself to be a lethal striker, and in the octagon, he's reeled off three straight wins.His latest win was the most impressive, as he almost beheaded veteran Bobby Green with a spinning wheel kick. Sure, we don't know a lot about Ruffy's defensive skills, or ground game, but on the feet, he looks very dangerous.More to the point, the Brazilian is part of the Fighting Nerds camp, suggesting that he probably does have a solid ground game if he needs it.Where is this fight likely to play out? Both men like to strike, and Ruffy will enjoy a two-inch reach advantage. However, given the deficiencies Saint Denis displayed when he was put into a tricky position on the ground against Moicano, 'One Shot' may look to take the Frenchman down.Overall, though, things do seem to favor Ruffy here. Not only is he the more accurate striker – landing at a 58% accuracy compared to Saint Denis' 55% – he also defends strikes at a much more impressive rate.With that in mind, then, assuming he can handle the pressure that will come with fighting a hometown hero, 'One Shot' will be hopeful of being able to pick off and eventually finish Saint Denis.It won't be easy for the Brazilian, but it definitely feels likely that this is the next step up the ladder for him.The Pick: Ruffy via second-round TKO#3. UFC Fight Night: The Main CardIn a lightweight bout, Bolaji Oki takes on Mason Jones. Both of these men have pretty solid records – 10-2 and 16-2 respectively – and while they're not in contention yet, a big win could do wonders for either.Jones is probably the more known quantity. The Welshman is a well-rounded fighter who is on his second run with the promotion, after winning just one of four fights the first time around.He's now riding a five-fight win streak, with a comfortable victory over Jeremy Stephens starting his second octagon run.Oki, meanwhile, is a Belgian kickboxer who's won two of his three visits to the octagon, although his lone loss, to Chris Duncan, did show some holes in his ground game.This one's close to call, but given the strong ground game Jones showed in his last bout, the pick is Jones via decision.At light-heavyweight, Modestas Bukauskas takes on Paul Craig. This is an interesting bout as both men are glass cannons to an extent, with Bukauskas being best known for being the victim of a couple of nasty stoppages.'The Baltic Gladiator' is actually an excellent fighter, though, and after returning to the UFC in 2023 he's gone 5-1.Craig, meanwhile, is back at 205 pounds after a pretty bad run of form at 185 pounds that saw him lose three in a row. His last fight saw him stop Rodolfo Bellato, albeit with an illegal kick that caused a no-contest.Were Craig in his prime, this one might be close to call. However, while 'Bearjew' remains dangerous on the ground, he's also past his athletic prime and has taken plenty of damage in recent years. With that in mind, the pick is Bukauskas via TKO.At lightweight, Fares Ziam takes on Kaue Fernandes. Frenchman Ziam, better known as the 'Smile Killer', is currently on a hell of a run. He's 7-2 in the octagon and has won his last five, including two wins in Paris. A well-rounded fighter with a lot of power, he's clearly got potential.Fernandes, meanwhile, is 2-1 and pulled off an upset of sorts over the tough Guram Kutateladze in his last fight. That fight saw him display some excellent striking skills to keep the Georgian wrestler at range, picking him apart to a clear-cut win.Expect this one to be closely-fought on the feet, but the home advantage might give Ziam the edge. The pick is Ziam via decision.Finally, former Bellator champ Patricio Pitbull faces Losene Keita in a featherweight clash.While Keita has a strong record of 16-1 with 10 knockouts, the Belgian native does lack the experience of Pitbull. After all, the Brazilian fought a who's who of fighters in Bellator.However, it is worth noting that since arriving in the UFC, Pitbull hasn't looked quite the same. After all, he's 38 years old now and has had a long career.So can 'Black Panther' pull off an upset? It's possible, but to be honest, it feels unlikely. Keita has never been knocked out, but he can expect to find things hard in his UFC debut, particularly against such an experienced foe. The pick, then, is Pitbull via decision.#4. UFC Fight Night: The PrelimsPicks in boldUFC featherweight bout: William Gomis vs. Robert RuchalaUFC light-heavyweight bout: Oumar Sy vs. Brendson RibeiroUFC heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Ante DelijaUFC welterweight bout: Rhys McKee vs. Axel SolaUFC welterweight bout: Sam Patterson vs. Trey WatersUFC middleweight bout: Brad Tavares vs. Robert BryczekUFC welterweight bout: Andreas Gustafsson vs. Rinat FakhretdinovUFC strawweight bout: Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes