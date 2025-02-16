Darren Till left the UFC in 2023 and has competed in professional boxing after his departure. He is coming off a TKO win over Anthony Taylor in his most recent boxing showdown. As his upcoming boxing opponent was announced, fans offered their reaction to the news.

Ad

Till faced Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in a losing cause in his last fight for the MMA giant before requesting a release. He ventured into the world of boxing where he has competed in one exhibition and professional bout so far.

Happy Punch took to X and posted about his upcoming bout inside a squared circle against former UFC fighter Darren Stewart at Misfits 21.

"Darren Till boxing former UFC fighter Darren Stewart at Misfits 21 on March 29."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

As soon as the post caught the attention of the fans, they assembled in the comments section and reacted to it.

"Whoever loses has to change their first name legally."

Another fan wrote:

"My bet is on Darren!"

A fan acknowledged the strong MMA credentials of the duo and expressed curiosity about the result of the boxing showdown:

"Both Darren Till and Darren Stewart have solid MMA backgrounds but who will come out on top in a boxing match."

Ad

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @HappyPunch on X's comments section

When Darren Till went off on Dricus du Plessis after his UFC exit

Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis locked horns with each other at UFC 282 in a middleweight showdown. Till lost the fight by a third-round submission and exited UFC to explore other combat sports ventures.

Ad

Till joined Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith at Believe Me You podcast last year. When Bisping asked him about life outside UFC, Till went off against du Plessis and said:

"Look what the current UFC middleweight champion has done to top contenders, he's battered a lot of them. I made him look like a child on the feet. If it was a bit more aggressive and I had box I'd have flatlined him and obviously other things what are people talking about, he battered Strickland, he battered all. I made him look like a kid. He is the shi**iest man I've ever gone against, he's total dog s*it."

Ad

Watch Darren Till's comments on Dricus du Plessis below (29:26):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.