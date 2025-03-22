  • home icon
  • "Whole thing is shameful" - Fans react to crowd chanting "f**k Tom Aspinall" after Jon Jones joins Mike Perry at Dirty Boxing's DBX1 weigh-ins 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 04:30 GMT
Fans react to Tom Aspinall chants in the presence of Jon Jones at an event. [Image[s] courtesy: Getty]
Jon Jones is expected to face Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification showdown. However, the situation has taken a strange turn with an apparent shift in narrative.

Jones has joined forces with Mike Perry as a co-owner of the Dirty Boxing Championship. The recent weigh-ins for Dirty Boxing Championship’s first official event, DBX1, featured a hostile crowd chanting "F**k Tom Aspinall."

Check out the video below:

Several fans took to X to react to the video and wrote:

"People in comments flaming Jones but ignoring Perry cheering it on. Whole thing is shameful."
"How can u be an MMA fan and support the absolute ducking behavior Jon [has] been [showing]? Shameless f*cks."
"Imagine paying that many actors for your own ego, [shaking] my head]."
"Fu*k Tom Aspinall for doing exactly what a fighter is supposed to do by going after the only guy ahead of him in the rankings. How fu*king dare he expect the champion to defend his belt against the No.1 contender instead of doing glorified exhibition fights against retirees."
"He is 230-235 lbs in this pic. He was 100% planning to vacate the belt and fight Alex for either 205 belt or waiting for him to come to HW and not lose speed against him."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Tom Aspinall chants in the presence of Jon Jones at an event. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
As for the fight against Jones, Aspinall seems frustrated by the stalled negotiations and has even hinted at taking on a different opponent if the fight isn’t booked soon. Meanwhile, Dana White remains optimistic, repeatedly assuring fans that the fight will happen.

Dana White gives an update on a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall clash

Dana White recently provided an update on the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight showdown and confirmed that the fight is nearly set. The fight is considered one of the biggest the UFC could make for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Aspinall, who hasn't fought since defending his interim title against Curtis Blaydes in July, is growing frustrated with the wait, urging Jones to either fight him or retire. White spoke about the fight in an interview with TNT Sports, stating:

"The fight is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when now, getting it signed and done. The fight will happen. It’s going to happen. It’s done but it’s not done. Not done enough to sit right here now and announce it and give you a date. But the fight is going to happen,” White added. “It’s just a matter of getting it signed now.”
Check out Dana White's comments below:

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
हिन्दी