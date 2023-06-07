"Whose octagon is it?" - Conor McGregor shares invaluable tips with TUF contestants about mindset before entering the cage

Conor McGregor imparted invaluable advice to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) contestants during a segment on the 31st season of the show. McGregor and Michael Chandler served as rival coaches on TUF 31, which was filmed earlier this year.

The season is expected to run from May 30 to August 15, 2023. As the TUF episodes have begun streaming, several video clips from the show have piqued the interest of the MMA community. One such clip features Conor McGregor sharing a few tips with the TUF contestants.

As seen in a video posted by the ESPN MMA Twitter handle, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion alluded to the significance of one's mindset while entering the octagon. 'The Notorious' seemingly suggested that the TUF 31 contestants ought to adopt a simple approach and that their opponents are just as nervous as them. Conor McGregor stated:

"So many different things going through your head. But just keep it simple. Just keep it -- Let it be. Whatever it is, it is. Let it be. It's going on in the exact same corner across the way. So I'm saying, 'Whose octagon is it? Yours or the other f***ing guy?' I just saw that one guy. It's not. It's your f***ing octagon. Let it be known from the bell. Verbalize from the go."

Watch McGregor discuss the topic in the video below:

Conor McGregor predicts potential method of victory over rival TUF coach Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a gruesome leg injury and lose via first-round TKO against Dustin Poirier in their lightweight bout in July 2021.

The consensus is that the Irishman's long-awaited comeback fight will materialize this year against Michael Chandler. It's believed that the McGregor-Chandler matchup will transpire after the conclusion of TUF 31 later this year, potentially in the welterweight division.

In a recent interview on the UFC's YouTube channel, Conor McGregor harked back to his leg injury. He foresees himself making a triumphant return from the injury by taking his opponent's head off. Predicting a possible path to victory in his expected showdown against Michael Chandler, McGregor insinuated that he'd stop him with a head kick KO. 'The Notorious' said:

"Not only just a return -- The greatest return in combat sports. This is going to be [that]. I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place. And that's what I'm aiming for."

Watch McGregor's assessment at 3:38 in the video below:

