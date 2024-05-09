Why did Art Jimmerson head into UFC 1 wearing one glove? All about the late fighter's bizarre move

The reason for Art Jimmerson, who passed away earlier this week at 61 years old, wearing one boxing glove against Royce Gracie at UFC 1 varies depending on who you ask.

Initially, the general reasoning for Jimmerson's decision was related to his professional boxing career. The Missouri native was riding a 15-fight win streak at the time and didn't want to suffer a significant hand injury, so he wore a glove on his jab hand to attack and nothing on the other to defend.

The story slightly changes when you ask UFC co-founder Campbell McLaren. According to McLaren, Jimmerson considered wearing both boxing gloves before talking to legendary referee John McCarthy, who informed the boxer of the threat presented by high-level grapplers.

McLaren claimed Jimmerson quickly became nervous after McCarthy easily took him down. As a result, the professional boxer allegedly wore one glove to ensure the referee could see him tap out so he didn't get his arm broken.

History was made on that night, Nov. 12, 1993, as the first UFC event was held inside the McNichols Sports Arena for a spectacle that forever changed the mixed martial arts landscape. The one-night tournament featured fighters from various disciplines, including Gracie (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) and Jimmerson (boxing).

Gracie and Jimmerson were matched up in round one for an unforgettable bout. Not only did Gracie showcase the power of jiu-jitsu, but Jimmerson also produced a historic image, as he wore one boxing glove while his other hand was only wrapped.

The strategy ultimately didn't work out, as Gracie emerged victorious by first-round submission.

Did Art Jimmerson return to the UFC after losing against Royce Gracie?

John McCarthy's warning to Art Jimmerson was accurate, as Royce Gracie took him down with ease and quickly won by submission. Jimmerson never fought again in the UFC but did return to professional boxing, retiring with a record of 33-18 after last fighting in 2002.

Nonetheless, 'One Glove' will never be forgotten as an MMA pioneer who helped pave the way for the current generation. Regardless of the reasoning, Jimmerson foreshadowed modern-day mixed martial arts featuring a combination of disciplines to develop a world-class fighter.

