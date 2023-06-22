"Why is that a big deal?!" - Sean O'Malley stomps down on rumors of Conor McGregor being in an open relationship

Conor McGregor has found himself in trouble yet again and Sean O'Malley gave his views on the entire incident.

The Irishman is facing sexual assault allegations from a woman he spent time with at the NBA finals in Miami. In the latest episode of the BrO'Malley Show, Sean O'Malley reacted to the whole incident and he didn't think things added up. He questioned why the woman would hang out with McGregor at a club after the alleged assault. When it came to the topic of the open relationship, he said:

"I mean, Conor McGregor is a f***ing superstar, he's at a basketball game, he wants to get his d**k s***ed in the bathroom, why is that a big deal? I don't get it, some of you guys are p*****s I guess."

O'Malley's co-host and brother Daniel O'Malley disagreed saying it would set a bad example for the kids. However, the UFC bantamweight clapped back saying the bad example is to not have fun when you're away from home. 'Sugar' does not think there's anything wrong with the Irishman being in an 'open relationship' it is just something that comes with the fame and the notoriety.

Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor and says USADA rubbed salt in the wound

Conor McGregor was supposed to fight Michael Chandler later this year. The pair signed up to be coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 31 and agreed to a fight following the filming of the show. However, McGregor is not in the USADA pool yet and is now ineligible to fight in the last PPV of the year. Chandler responded to the news by saying:

"Alright guys, you guys have all seen the news Conor's not in USADA. 179 days left until December 16th, which is supposed to be the last PPV of the year. And comically, USADA shows up at my door, today, to add insult to injury. Where you at boy?"

UFC fans were excited to see McGregor get back into the octagon while filming for TUF 31 and were hoping to see him back in action this year. However, since he is not in the USADA pool anymore, he can now only fight next year unless an exception is made for him, which is highly unlikely. Fans will have to wait till next year to see 'The Notorious' back in action.

