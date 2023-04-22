Why is Bobby Green changing his name to 'King'? UFC fighter reveals wholesome reason in humble beginnings

Bobby Green will enter the hallowed octagon for the last time at UFC Fight Night 222 this weekend, as the always-entertaining fighter announced he will be changing his name to 'King' following his upcoming bout.

The name 'King' has been Green's nickname in the cage for many years, but he has chosen to change his name permanently for reasons you may not expect.

Ahead of his clash with Jared Gordon this weekend, Bobby Green was interviewed by Charly Arnolt of ESPN MMA, where he explained the decision behind his name change.

"I come from a broken background where I didn't have a mother, didn't have a father, all those different things. Being in foster care. And letting people know that you can come from ground zero, having nothing, being homeless to building whatever it is that you're trying to build. Whatever you're trying to be, I don't want anybody to feel like they can't do it."

"If I did it with the circumstances I had, you can too. It's just about showing somebody that I'm a king, just like you. You're a king or a queen and I treat everybody like royalty..."

Bobby Green and Jaffred Gordon are set to do battle in the feature bout on the main card at UFC Fight Night 222 this weekend.

Bobby Green shares his thoughts on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut against none other than Jake Paul, as per a recent announcement. Bobby Green, who is set to take on Jared Gordon this weekend, will be helping Diaz in his preparations for Paul.

Green appeared in front of the media at the pre-event press conference where he shared his thoughts on the Stockton native's upcoming bout. 'King' believes that Paul will be too one-dimensional to give Nate Diaz trouble. Green also stated that the former UFC fighter's punching power should not be overlooked.

Bobby Green said:

"Jake's got one tool, he ducks his head like this [and throws an overhand right]. Ametuer a** boxing. It takes more than that. All we've got to do is worry about a stupid right hand and as the rounds go on later and later, it goes more and more in our favor."

"Another thing you guys don't realize is, Nate can hit. I've been going some [boxing] rounds with him, and next thing you know, POW! Oh, sh*t! You know. Look at how he hit Leon [Edwards], had him on skates."

