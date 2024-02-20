Why is Brandon Moreno called 'The Assassin Baby'? The UFC star's nickname explained

Brandon Moreno is among the most popular fighters in the UFC. The inaugural Mexican UFC champion has a unique nickname, 'The Assassin Baby', which he has traced the origins of in prior interviews.

During a conversation with MMA reporter Nina-Marie Daniele last year, Moreno explained his nickname and shared its comical backstory.

Moreno revealed that when he began fighting professionally at the age of 17, he resembled a child, which is how the term 'baby assassin' emerged. However, he had to change it because many would interpret this as someone who kills babies rather than someone who resembles a baby.

Also, in an interview with MMA Junkie, Moreno explained why he had to change his nickname. He said:

''No, it was actually for the American people. I mean some guys who taught English told me like the baby assassin sounds like killing babies or something like that, that's why I changed the words.''

The former two-time UFC flyweight champion returns to action this weekend when he faces Brandon Royval in a flyweight bout at UFC Mexico City.

Brandon Moreno previews rematch with Brandon Royval

Last month, Brandon Moreno revealed that his fight against Amir Albazi at UFC Mexico City on February 24 was canceled after the Iraqi fighter was forced to withdraw due to injury. The former two-time flyweight champion will now face Brandon Royval in the card's main event.

Prior to this encounter, Moreno and Royval squared off at UFC 255. Royval lost to 'The Assassin Baby' via first-round TKO, and Moreno then took on Deiveson Figueiredo for the first time. When he rematches 'Raw Dog' this weekend, it will be the Mexican's first non-title fight since November 2020.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Moreno spoke about his upcoming fight against Royval:

''Now I have Royval, who is a different body but I don't care man, I'm I'm just excited and just want to get a new challenge.''

Catch Brandon Moreno's comments below (8:25):