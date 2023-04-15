Daniel Cormier recently revealed that former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar once came close to retiring from pro-wrestling during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lesnar is considered to be one of the UFC's greatest crowd-pullers, having headlined some of the best-selling pay-per-view events in promotional history.

In a recent interview with Max Holloway, Cormier discussed how much he hated fighting in an empty arena without fans. Citing Lesnar's own experience as a pro-wrestler during the Covid-19 pandemic, 'DC' stated:

"I could not stand that. We don't fight for nothing. You know what Brock Lesnar told me?... He said when he went back to the WWE at the end of the pandemic and he was wrestling in front of those screens, they had nobody there, he goes, 'I'm done. I did not get into this for this. I want to be in front of a crowd."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments (3:50) below:

After his appearance at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, where he lost his championship to Drew McIntyre, Lesnar revealed that he had indeed retired from pro wrestling. However, he later changed his mind and returned to WWE in 2021. He is currently a mainstay at the wrestling promotion and performs on Raw and SmackDown.

Did Daniel Cormier ever fight Brock Lesnar in the UFC?

While many fans would've loved to witness a clash between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar, they never faced each other in the cage. However, that wasn't for lack of trying on their part.

After Cormier's incredible first-round knockout victory against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, 'DC' not only claimed the heavyweight title but also became the second two-division champion in promotional history. Soon after getting his hand raised, Daniel Cormier called out Brock Lesnar, who was among the attendees. He said:

"Listen to 'DC', listen to 'DC'. There's a guy that I've known for a long time. He's a wrestler. He's an all-American. He's the former UFC champion. I never thought I would fight him, but Brock Lesner, get you a** in here!"

Lesnar obliged Daniel Cormier and stepped inside the octagon to face 'DC.' After some back-and-forth between the two, 'The Beast Incarnate' shoved the former double champion as they were separated by security. As Joe Rogan put a mic in front of him, Lesnar said:

"Let me tell you something. I walked into this building and watched the heavyweight disasters from the beginning. [Francis] Ngannou's a piece of sh*t. [Stipe] Miocic's a piece of sh*t. 'DC', I'm coming for you motherf****r!"

Unfortunately, for fight fans, their fight never materialized.

Watch the full video below:

Poll : 0 votes