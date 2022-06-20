Why was Conor McGregor charged with strong-armed robbery?

UFC's biggest draw, Conor McGregor, is no stranger to controversies. In 2019, 'The Notorious' was involved in an altercation with a fan in Miami. The fighter reportedly grabbed the fan's phone and stomped on it repeatedly before fleeing the scene with it.

Miami police charged McGregor with felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief. The fighter was later booked into the Miami-Dade jail the same night. He was later released after paying a bail amount of $12,500.

The unfortunate incident took place in front of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. The victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, was allegedly trying to take a photo of the UFC superstar, which caused McGregor to lash out and destroy the phone.

The victim Abdirzak priced his phone around $1,000 and initially was seeking $15,000 in compensation from the UFC superstar. Civil charges against McGregor were later dropped after the victim decided not to pursue the case.

In an Instagram post after his release, McGregor said:

"Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all."

'The Notorious' has been out of action since his infamous leg break at UFC 264. The UFC superstar is currently training for his comeback fight. He has won just one fight since 2017, a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Dana White likes the idea of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler upon the Irishman's return

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White gave an update on Conor McGregor's recovery status and potential comeback dates. White said that McGregor is getting better and is ramping up his training as he recovers from his leg injury.

The UFC president revealed that he was hoping for 'The Notorious' to return to the octagon by the end of the year or early 2023. When asked about his thoughts on making a fight between McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, White offered a counter proposition, saying:

"I don't know. I really like Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler's last fight. There is plenty of fights to make. I don't if that's the one. We'll see that the landscape looks like when Conor comes back."

Watch Dana White's interview with TMZ Sports below:

White further stated that after Michael Chandler's amped-up post-fight interview at UFC 274, calling out McGregor, it made sense to make the fight:

"I'm just saying. After his last interview in his last fight, you know? Conor is ranked No. 8, he [Chandler] is ranked No. 5, it makes a lot of sense right now."

Watch Michael Chandler call out Conor McGregor at UFC 274:

