Why was Craig Jones arrested? Alexander Volkanovski’s BJJ coach speaks out 

Craig Jones caught the headlines of the grappling world several weeks ago after footage emerged of him being arrested at the FloGrappling headquarters in Austin, Texas. The Australian is well-known in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world for his boundary-pushing sense of humor and his outspoken attitude.

Several days after the reports of his initial arrest came out, Jones uploaded footage taken from his personal cameraman from his time inside the FloGrappling HQ. In the footage, the BJJ star can be seen taking a poster featuring his arch-rival Gordon Ryan, unhooking it from the wall and smashing his knee through the glass frame.

According to Jones, the small claims court refused to take the case, and he can now legally discuss the matter. The Australian was recently interviewed by Alex Wendling, where he opened up on the arrest, saying:

"It did annoy them, but obviously, it has no intrinsic value whatsoever so they really couldn't press any charges. I did have to spend the night in jail. [FloGrappling] said, 'Come to the offices, f**k around.' For me, that's what f**king around is. We're gonna break some s**t, we're gonna cause some problems."

Check out Craig Jones' comments below (1:20):

Tom Aspinall shares four-word reaction to linking up with Craig Jones

Craig Jones is one of the leading minds in BJJ, having once formed part of one of the strongest teams in the sport's history, the Danaher Death Squad (DDS) headed by coach John Danaher. The DDS split in 2021, with Jones leaving Danaher and his rival Gordon Ryan to begin his own team known as the B-Team.

Jones' new team has had a rivalry with Danaher and Ryan's New Wave Jiu Jitsu squad since its inception. With Ryan having worked with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones for two years, it appears that the Australian wants to continue to ruffle his former teammate's feathers.

Jones has offered to corner Tom Aspinall, the interim UFC heavyweight champion, in his potential clash with 'Bones'. Both Jones and Aspinall indicated their keenness in working together.

The pair recently crossed paths, as Jones is currently in the UK to oversee trials for his upcoming event, the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) 2.

Aspinall was joined at his home gym by his potential short-term BJJ coach, and the interim champion shared the following after uploading a photo of them together online:

"The bromance nobody wanted."

Check out Tom Aspinall's post below:

