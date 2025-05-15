Craig Jones shares behind-the-scenes footage of his viral arrest at FloGrappling HQ

Craig Jones recently caught the headlines of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world, not for the first time, after he was arrested at the FloGrappling headquarters in Austin, Texas. Given Jones history for pushing the boundary with jokes, there was much speculation about whether or not his arrest was a prank.

The official FloGrappling Instagram page took to the interest on the day of the incident (May 12) to share a statement, as well as CCTV footage of the Australian being escorted from the building in handcuffs.

The following statement was shared:

"Regarding the Craig Jones situation today: While we respect humor, we cannot tolerate trespassing or disruptions to the workplace. We are reviewing the matter internally and have referred the incident to local authorities."

Check out FloGrappling's post below:

The Australian grappler has now shared footage of what occured at FloGrappling's headquarters that prompted him to be arrested. In the video, Jones can be seen casually walking through the office area before seeing a poster on the wall for Gordon Ryan's clash with Andre Galvao at Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships in 2022. He took the poster off of the wall before smashing his knee through the glass frame, silencing the room in the process.

Ryan is Jones' arch-rival, with the pair having gone back and forth online for years since the split of the Danaher Death Squad, a team they once both formed part of.

During the recently uploaded post on Jones' Instagram page, he can be heard saying this:

"What the f**k is this s**t still doing up?"

In his caption, the grappler wrote:

"Case dismissed. Small claims court refused to take it."

Check out Craig Jones' video below:

Craig Jones reacts to Jack Della Maddalena's UFC 315 title win

Craig Jones was part of Jack Della Maddalena's corner team for his UFC 315 title fight against Belal Muhammad on May 10. 'Remember The Name' was a revered wrestler in the division, while Della Maddalena was regarded as one of the division's best boxers.

With Muhammad having trained partly with Khabib Nurmagomedov's camp since 2022, Jones once again took aim at the martial art of Sambo, which Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev both grew up training.

Jones has previously worked with Alexander Volkanovski, whom the grappler claimed proved that Sambo was "fake". After beating Muhammad, the BJJ athlete took to Instagram and wrote this:

"Sambo and wrestling once again proved to be fake."

Check out Craig Jones' post below:

