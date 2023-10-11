"Once again proving Sambo is fake" - Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach, Craig Jones, shares thoughts about short-notice clash with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski will take on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 next weekend after Charles Oliveira's withdrawal due to injury. Oliveira suffered a nasty cut above his eye, which has prevented his from facing Makhachev.

Volkanovski now has the chance to even the score against the lightweight king, after he was defeated by Makhachev at UFC 284 in February.

Alexander Volkanovski's Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) coach, Craig Jones, has now traveled from Texas, USA to Australia in order to help 'The Great' prepare for his short-notice clash.

Jones recently shared his thoughts on the fight, where he once again poked fun at Islam Makhachev's Sambo grappling background. Sambo is a Russian martial art which emphasizes takedowns and submissions and was brought into the public eye largely by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ahead of Alexander Volkanovski's first fight with Makhachev, earlier this year, Jones joked that Sambo was not that effective as a grappling art.

During a recent Instagram post where Jones shared his thoughts about the UFC 294 matchup, he said:

"I got the call at 3 a.m. this morning. Volk said we might have a rematch on 12 days' notice. He's like, 'When's the earliest you can get to Australia?' Here we are on the next flight down, rematch Islam Makhachev, once again proving Sambo is fake."

Craig Jones is one of the most talented BJJ practitioners in the world at the moment and helped Volkanovski shut down Makhachev's grappling unlike any of the Dagestani's previous opponents, during their UFC 284 clash.

Alexander Volkanovski shares four-word reaction to short-notice clash with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has once again proved why he is one of the baddest men walking the planet after accepting a lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev on 12 days' notice.

'The Great' will head into enemy territory at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi to try and become a two-division UFC champion. Volkanovski's first attempt was unsuccessful, after he lost to Makhachev via unanimous decision in an incredibly close fight at UFC 284 in February.

UFC president Dana White stated that following news of Charles Oliveira's withdrawal, all it took was one phone call to Volkanovski in order for him to accept a clash with Makhachev.

Volkanovski has now shared his reaction on Instagram to the highly anticipated rematch with the reigning lightweight champion:

"I love this s**t"