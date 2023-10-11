"Sorry everyone"- Charles Oliveira shares graphic images of cut, issues apology to disappointed fans for UFC 294 withdrawal

Charles Oliveira has withdrawn from his UFC 294 lightweight title fight rematch against Islam Makhachev. The No.1-ranked lightweight recently shared images of the injury, a cut above his eyebrow, that forced him out of the bout while apologizing to fans for pulling out. Nolan King of MMA Junkie shared the post, captioning the tweet:

"Charles Oliveira posted an Instagram story that includes pictures of the cut that forced him out of #UFC294 vs. Islam Makhachev. Nasty. Wishing Do Bronxs nothing but the best!"

In addition to the photos shared, Oliveira added (translated from Portugese):

"SORRY EVERYONE BUT GOD KNOWS ALL THINGS"

Check out Nolan King's tweet, which includes graphic photos of Charles Oliveira's injury, here.

It is unclear how exactly Oliveira sustained the injury or how long he will be sidelined, however, the nature of the cut makes it clear why he was unable to fight at UFC 294. 'Do Bronx' previously lost to Makhachev at UFC 280 as he was submitted in the second round.

While Mateusz Gamrot had been announced as the backup fighter for the bout, it will instead be Alexander Volkanovski who steps in to face Makhachev on 11 days notice. The featherweight champion will look to become the fifth double champ in UFC history. He previously attempted to do so at UFC 284, however, he was defeated by the lightweight champion via unanimous decision.

Dana White discusses Charles Oliveira's withdrawal from UFC 294

Charles Oliveira's withdrawal from UFC 294 shocked fans with the bout just over a week away. Speaking at the Dana White's Contender Series post-fight press conference, the UFC CEO discussed the injury, stating:

"He - round five of sparring last night before he's supposed to jump on a plane today - splits his eyebrow wide open and had it stitched up last night. Obviously, can't fly out there with that. You know what I mean? It would be one thing, too, if we - they didn't call us. We would've had him go to a plastic surgeon that would have sowed it from the inside out, you know, get that thing done the right way."

He continued:

"These guys never call us like they should when something happens. They call us after they get it stitched up, but, on the flip side too, I could see him not wanting to risk it, getting a shot like this and then, you know. The Volkanovski crew - I mean, him and Israel [Adesanya] - these guys are just absolute studs, man. He jumps in and he accepts the fight."

Check out Dana White's comments on Charles Oliveira's injury here.

Islam Makhachev will now face Alexander Volkanovski in a bout that will still generate plenty of interest amongst fans. It is unclear if Oliveira will be given a title shot upon his return from injury.