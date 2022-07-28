Why did Dana White book Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev?

In the post-fight presser for the opening night of Dana White's Contender Series Season (DWCS) six, the UFC president explained that he made the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz because the Stockton native asked for it.

Speaking to the media, White said that it wasn't always easy to book a fight for Diaz as he always came up with ridiculous propositions:

"Getting a fight done with him [Diaz] isn't as easy as it seems. Everybody is like why don't you make a fight?... Well, he asks for Francis Ngannou! And you know I could go on forever, but I won't. We got it done that the fight [against Chimaev] that he [Diaz] wanted and we made it and here we are."

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chiamev are all set to lock horns in the main event at UFC 279 on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'Borz' has opened up as a massive -1100 favorite against the +775 underdog Diaz. Many MMA fans and pundits believe the fight will end with a landslide win for the Chechneyan-born Swede.

The American is 20-13 in his pro-MMA career. Diaz is currently on a two-fight skid, having lost to Leon Edwards in his last fight at UFC 263. Chimaev, on the other hand, is undefeated in MMA and holds a record of 11-0.

'Borz' also emerged victorious against No.4 ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 via unanimous decision.

Dana White says that he has no regrets even if the Diaz-McGregor trilogy doesn't happen

During the presser for DWCS season 6 opening night, White stated that he has no regrets even if the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz never came to frution.

The UFC president said that the first two fights between the UFC stars were spectacular and that the company got enough out of the first two:

"It's not like, I'm like 'oh god I never got the chance to make number three'... The first two were awesome... The first round with Conor and Nate in the first fight was insane. Conor was landing this crazy bombs and all these stuff and Diaz come in the second round... It was madness. And the second fight was awesome so you know if it happens it happens, but we got enough out of the first two."

Diaz vs. McGregor 1 & 2 are two of the UFC's top five selling pay-per-views. Even though the UFC president seems content with being able to put up two bouts between the bonafide stars, a trilogy bout between them is sure to be another hit for the promotion.

