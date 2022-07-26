"This fight is not fair" - Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev telling Nate Diaz he eats gangsters "for breakfast"

Fans on social media are divided after Khamzat Chimaev vowed to make easy work of Nate Diaz in their upcoming main event clash at UFC 279.

During a recent interview, Chimaev acknowledged his opponent for being one of the legends of the sport. However, the Chechen-born Swede also promised to expose Diaz and show him what a real "gangster" looks like.

"For me, it doesn’t matter," Diaz told MMA Junkie. "The guy is just a fighter. He’s still dangerous. He fights until the last second. I’m happy he’s fighting with me. He’s one of the legends. He’s one of the ones everyone is speaking [about] like, 'Gangster, gangster.' I’m going to show who’s the gangster. Like I told before, we’re from Chechnya. … We eat the gangsters for breakfast."

Chimaev also claimed that he'll dominate Diaz no matter where the fight takes place. According to 'Borz,' he's confident he'll be able to put the Stockton native away whether the fight takes place on the feet or on the ground.

UFC fans on Instagram had mixed feelings over Chimaev's proclamation. Check out the best comments below.

A huge segment of fans believe there's no reason to doubt Khamzat Chimaev. One of the hottest rising stars in the UFC, Chimaev is a sizeable betting favorite against the veteran octagon warrior.

A commenter who goes by rockin_and_nolan agreed with Chimaev's assessment, saying they don't see a scenario in which the Russian loses. Another commenter compared Chimaev to iconic movie villain Ivan Drago from Rocky IV.

However, there are also those who still believe Diaz is capable of pulling off one more miraculous upset. One commenter pointed out that Diaz has defied the odds before and should never be counted out.

Instagram user platinum.den even went as far as claiming that Chimaev is all hype. He believes the Stockton native will expose the undefeated contender by making him tap out.

Finally, there's also a cluster of fans who think the matchup is just plain ridiculous. These fans pointed out that the fight is obviously being set up to make Chimaev look good against an aging star.

