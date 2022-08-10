Why didn't Dana White offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite impressive win?

Despite Bo Nickal winning his Dana White's Contender Series bout on Tuesday, the highly rated wrestler wasn't been offered a UFC contract.

Nickal won his second professional MMA fight via submission in just one round, but it seems that the UFC president is keen for the 26-year-old to gain more experience in the sport before awarding Nickal a path to the octagon.

While speaking to reporters after the event, Dana White stated that he's inviting the wrestler back later this year for another DWCS bout and will offer Nickal a UFC deal if he wins again:

"Let’s get him one more fight and let’s test him. Gets past that with flying colors, we bring him in and we give him a fight in the UFC."

UFC @ufc



[ @NoBickal | #DWCS ] And THAT is why he closed a -2800 favorite 🤑 And THAT is why he closed a -2800 favorite 🤑[ @NoBickal | #DWCS ] https://t.co/Y2SZFXQT9u

The UFC president seemingly doesn't want to rush Bo Nickal into the organization and risk ruining the 26-year-old's potential. Dana White went on to compare the novice MMA fighter to former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar:

"I think only one guy has come in at like 1-0 and did anything and I think it was Brock, and to be honest with you, I don’t remember. Brock was something like that. So, yeah, he’s a stud."

UFC @ufc #DWCS The hype is REAL! @NoBickal gets the submission in just over a minute The hype is REAL! @NoBickal gets the submission in just over a minute 😳 #DWCS https://t.co/fvEIPaYK4r

Nickal will likely be somewhat disappointed with having to wait at least one more fight before he can join the UFC. However, the extra bouts will at least give the wrestler more minutes inside the octagon, which is seemingly the biggest concern for Dana White.

How many times has Bo Nickal won via submission in MMA?

Nickal's victory over Zack Borrego during yesterday's DWCS event was the first time he's ever submitted an opponent in professional MMA. However, the American did submit David Conley at Island Fights 69 in his amateur MMA debut.

Borrego was submitted in the very first round via rear-naked choke and Conley was also finished in the first round, but was submitted via guillotine choke instead. Nickal's advanced wrestling ability allows him to bring most of his fights to the ground, which often opens up the opportunity to win via submission.

Bo Nickal's next opponent is yet to be announced, but the bout will take place later during this year's DWCS season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard