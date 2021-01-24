Why Daniel Cormier apologized to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thomson on-air at UFC 257

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier apologized to Stephen Thomson on-air at UFC 257 for hailing Henry Cejudo as the best exponent of the karate style of fighting in MMA.

Lifelong karateka Stephen Thompson took offense to Cormier's comments, albeit playfully, but it still prompted DC to apologize to the former title contender on-air. 'Wonderboy' is known as one of the nicest fighters in the UFC and true to his reputation, he took to Twitter to let Cormier know that everything's just fine between them.

😂🤣 @dc_mma you know I love you!!! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 24, 2021

Daniel Cormier's journey as a color commentator in the UFC

Since retiring from MMA after his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, Daniel Cormier has seamlessly transitioned into being a color commentator for the promotion. Cormier is usually seen sharing the commentary booth with longtime commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

DC is clearly a fan-favorite. He was so during his pro-fighting career and now his commentary is revered by fans across the globe. Cormier has been working as a commentator for the UFC for the past four years and is regarded as one of the best commentators in the promotion at the moment.

However, Daniel Cormier says that it was Joe Rogan who inspired and helped him become a good commentator. Cormier believes that his commentary skills improved after he started working closely with Rogan.

If you pay attention to the ones who did it before you, you can learn a lot. Working with @joerogan has helped me so much as a broadcaster. Thank you my brother, can’t wait for the next one. #myppvshirt #ufc #dreamteam #anik #rogan #cormier 📸@jeffbottari pic.twitter.com/Uu52bfINv0 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 2, 2020

Stephen Thompson is once again on the brink of a potential title fight in the welterweight division. Wonderboy was on a seven-fight win streak when he fought former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, for the title at UFC 205. The fight ended in a draw and Woodley beat Thompson in a rematch later at UFC 209.

Since then, Stephen Thompson won three and dropped a couple of fights. However, in his last two fights, Wonderboy proved his mettle by dispatching top contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal. Another win inside the octagon is likely to lead Thompson to another shot at becoming the UFC welterweight champion.