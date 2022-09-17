"Why didn’t the UFC shuffle the entire card like they did for Khamzat?" - Fans react to cancelation of women's bantamweight bout as Aspen Ladd misses weight by two pounds

Aspen Ladd's fight against Sara McMann at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song has been canceled. The bantamweight bout will no longer feature on the card owing to Ladd missing weight by two pounds.

MMAFighting.com announced the news on Twitter after confirmation from the UFC:

"The UFC has officially announced that Ladd vs. McMann has been canceled from #UFCVegas60"

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



*Ladd missed the bantamweight limit by 2 pounds

*Ladd missed the bantamweight limit by 2 pounds

One of the first reactions from a fan was to call back to last week's pay-per-view event, UFC 279.

"Wait, why didn’t the UFC shuffle the entire card like they did for Khamzat? [wink emoji]"

what up foo @what_up_foo @MMAFighting Wait, why didn't the UFC shuffle the entire card like they did for Khamzat? 😉

UFC 279 was set to feature a blockbuster welterweight clash between the newest sensation Khamzat Chimaev and the grizzled veteran on his way out of the promotion, Nate Diaz. However, Chimaev missed weight by a whopping seven and a half pounds and was disallowed from competing in the main event.

His failed weight cut led the UFC to shuffle up three other fights as they strived to keep Chimaev on the card. 'Borz' eventually fought Kevin Holland, while Diaz squared up with Tony Ferguson.

No such re-shuffle was afforded to Aspen Ladd. Perhaps because the bantamweight is a repeat offender in this regard. Many other fans expressed their disappointment with the American, who is infamous for missing weight.

Jeff MacDonald @jmacyourlife @MMAFighting Literally nobody will take a fight with her ever again. RIP UFC career @MMAFighting Literally nobody will take a fight with her ever again. RIP UFC career

Furthermore, fans took to various memes and lamented the case of the seventh-ranked bantamweight contender, with plenty of references to UFC 279's chaotic reshuffle:

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 I heard Aspen Ladd flipped the double bird and yelled this is Chechnya MFR and walked off I heard Aspen Ladd flipped the double bird and yelled this is Chechnya MFR and walked off

Martian MMA @UFO_UFC Aspen Ladd has to be one of the most pathetic fighters in UFC history. Time for a new career for her. Aspen Ladd has to be one of the most pathetic fighters in UFC history. Time for a new career for her.

Robbie @RobbiePoirier10 Aspen Ladd trying to make weight Aspen Ladd trying to make weight https://t.co/5R0GN57wvh

Tony Time @209_charlie 3 things that are guaranteed in life

- Death

- Taxes

- Aspen Ladd to miss weight 3 things that are guaranteed in life - Death- Taxes - Aspen Ladd to miss weight

Sara McMann blasts Aspen Ladd for missing weight yet again

This fight cancelation marks the third time a potential meeting between Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann has been called off. Once in 2020, and twice this year. It is also the third time in her UFC career that Ladd has failed to make weight.

McMann, who is ranked one position below Ladd at No.8 in the bantamweight division, did not receive the cancelation well. She called out Aspen Ladd for missing weight and equated it to cheating.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to react to the news and wrote in a statement:

"What to even say… I’m really disappointed that things went the way they did. I’ve never once missed weight in my career in wrestling or fighting. Missing weight is the equivalent of cheating. You gain such an advantage for every pound that you don’t have to cut. I wish that the promotions and commissions would change the policies so this isn’t even an option at this professional level."

Sara McMann blasted fighters who miss weight and expressed her distaste at the advantage it offers. She also called for changes in policy by the respective commissions to clamp down on the unprofessional approach towards weight cutting.

