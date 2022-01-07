Why did Eminem diss Dana White?

Eminem and Dana White had a public spat that went viral a while ago. Eminem, arguably the most popular hip-hop star on the planet, slammed the UFC president for his lack of faith in his own fighters and 'Slim Shady' himself.

Eminem and Dana White joined ESPN's SportsCenter before the rap star released his new song 'Higher', which featured a UFC-themed music video.

The essence of the music video was that Eminem is at the top of the music game and like MMA, he finds more room to grow after hitting the brick wall while battling demons and negativity along the way.

Dana White discredited Eminem's battle with his 'demons' and claimed that the fight will be a tough one for 'Slim Shady' to overcome. The rap star fired back at White, calling the UFC boss 'an a**hole', before storming out of the interview.

“I think that people like you give people like me the fuel that they need to succeed in the first place. I think that the best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter, and if every fighter had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*cking league," said Eminem.

Fortunately for the UFC president, the interview was, in fact, a skit that was a part of Eminem's music video "Higher".

danawhite @danawhite @eminem love the song you sent me for chucks walk in! Em gave us a song off his new album that comes out on june 21st and its BAD ASS! @eminem love the song you sent me for chucks walk in! Em gave us a song off his new album that comes out on june 21st and its BAD ASS!

His MMA-based music video featured UFC fighters like Israel Adesanya, Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Kamaru Usman among others.

Check out Eminem's single 'Higher' below:

UFC and Dana White criticized by the fans on social media after pay-per-view prices surge

UFC president Dana White has recently been criticized after it was announced that UFC will be increasing their pay-per-view prices from $69.99 to $74.99.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting ESPN raises pay-per-view price for third time since Endeavor UFC acquisition mmafighting.com/2022/1/6/22870… ESPN raises pay-per-view price for third time since Endeavor UFC acquisition mmafighting.com/2022/1/6/22870… https://t.co/ylnOh9FqaV

MMA fans around the globe reacted to the recent amendment to pay-per-view prices while asking the UFC boss to also raise minimum fighter pay for the roster.

The UFC is yet to comment on how the new surge in pay-per-view prices will affect fighter payouts. However, it is rumored that the organization has increased pay-per-view costs to increase the minimum fighter pay.

Renowned journalist Ariel Helwani led the line and presented his views on Twitter, saying:

"It's never been more expensive to be an MMA fan," said Ariel Helwani. "The UFC has never been more profitable. Everything is doing great. Sponsorships, gate, buys, ratings. Best year ever! So is it wrong to wonder why the fighter's cut/pay isn't increasing, as well? Of course not."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani It’s never been more expensive to be an MMA fan. The UFC has never been more profitable. Everything is doing great. Sponsosrships, gate, buys, ratings. Best year ever!



So is it wrong to wonder why the fighter’s cut/pay isn’t increasing, as well? Of course not. It’s never been more expensive to be an MMA fan. The UFC has never been more profitable. Everything is doing great. Sponsosrships, gate, buys, ratings. Best year ever!So is it wrong to wonder why the fighter’s cut/pay isn’t increasing, as well? Of course not.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Ty @T_savage_814 @ufc @danawhite 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 @espn WHY THE FUCK CHARGE ME OVER $90 FOR THE FIGHT JUST TO LET ME WATCH THE PRELIMS & 1ST MAIN EVENT FIGHT AND THEN KICK ME OFF AN THEN TELL ME I DIDNT BUY THE PAPER VIEW FUCK YALL TALKIN BOUT🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 @ufc @danawhite @espn WHY THE FUCK CHARGE ME OVER $90 FOR THE FIGHT JUST TO LET ME WATCH THE PRELIMS & 1ST MAIN EVENT FIGHT AND THEN KICK ME OFF AN THEN TELL ME I DIDNT BUY THE PAPER VIEW FUCK YALL TALKIN BOUT‼️⁉️🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/4BFwwIFCa5

Alex Moriarty @alexTmoriarty1 Why call out Dana White? He doesn’t even fight.



Dana may not fight, but - his followers are willing to pay $69.99 for a pay-per-view fight.



This is the exact audience Jake Paul needs to earn more money as a boxer, most of his fans lean younger and won't pay $ to watch fights Why call out Dana White? He doesn’t even fight. Dana may not fight, but - his followers are willing to pay $69.99 for a pay-per-view fight. This is the exact audience Jake Paul needs to earn more money as a boxer, most of his fans lean younger and won't pay $ to watch fights

Some fans pointed out that the rise in pay-per-view prices will eventually lead to an increase in illegal streaming platforms, something that the UFC and Dana White have condemned for a long time.

🇲🇽 @chris_133 @MMAFighting The more you raise it the more illegal streams will be watched @MMAFighting The more you raise it the more illegal streams will be watched

Also Read Article Continues below

killerkyle08 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸⭐ @here_ufc @MMAFighting And they wonder why people stream it, seriously anyone who enjoys the sport cannot afford $75 dollars a month plus the added fee for espn+ it's a silly amount to ask for and most simply can't afford it and stream it instead, they'd make a hell of a lot more money lowering it @MMAFighting And they wonder why people stream it, seriously anyone who enjoys the sport cannot afford $75 dollars a month plus the added fee for espn+ it's a silly amount to ask for and most simply can't afford it and stream it instead, they'd make a hell of a lot more money lowering it

Edited by David Andrew