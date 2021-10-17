"Why everybody don't like him, man?" - Mike Tyson is curious why Jake Paul isn't a liked figure in the boxing world

Mike Tyson doesn't understand why people from the combat sports community hate Jake Paul.

According to Tyson, Paul has contributed to bringing new eyes to boxing, which has benefitted the sport as well as the fighters. However, the former heavyweight world champion admits there are people who tune in hoping to watch 'The Problem Child' get knocked out cold.

In Tyson's eyes, all the YouTube sensation does is put on an antagonistic act to entertain the fans. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the veteran suggested Paul doesn't deserve the treatment he gets.

"Jake Paul's only white boy I know that the white boys hate. Why everybody don't like him man? He is doing his job, he's putting on his shine, this is an act."

While 'Iron Mike' previously said that he could earn a nice payday by fighting either of the Paul brothers, he's now said that he wouldn't enter the ring with Jake Paul because he only fights real boxers.

He did, however, concede that 'The Problem Child' is an entertainer through-and-through in the world of combat sports.

"Listen, they are not real fighters. They are exciting fighters... I don't want to fight them man. I fight real fighters. I fight fighters that hurt big, strong, scary men. Those are the fighters I fight! I was in a great era with great fighters."

Mike Tyson reveals whether he was interested in learning MMA

Mike Tyson said that when he used to fight, he didn't know much about the UFC. However, had he known about MMA at the time, Tyson claims he would have wanted to learn the sport.

The legend fears that he'd be the kind of person who'd use those skills in a street fight and get into trouble for it. Tyson further said on the Full Send Podcast:

"I would train and learn that style though. But if, listen, I'm just the kind of guy, if I know some sh*t like this I'm going to hit somebody in the f***ing street or some s*it, some stupid s*it. I'm one of those guys, just ridiculous. They say you know I'm just giving somebody $40 million that I met f***ing 10 seconds ago."

