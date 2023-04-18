Why was ex-UFC fighter Karl Roberson arrested? Here is what Howell PD from New Jersey said about the incident 

Former UFC fighter Karl Roberson appears to have gotten himself in trouble with the law.

'Baby K' was recently arrested by Howell PD in New Jersey on multiple charges, including theft and criminal mischief.

According to a statement released by the Howell Police Department, the robbery took place on 26 December, 2022 and jewelry and valuables worth $200,000 were stolen from the place of the crime.

The statement mentions that Roberson was arrested at a vehicle stop in his hometown of Neptune. The vehicle the former UFC fighter was driving was connected to the robbery.

Several incriminating objects like a 9mm handgun, drug packages and robbery-related items were found by the police on the vehicle.

Charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and several weapon offences were imposed on the 32-year-old.

"The second suspect, Karl Roberson (32/m/Neptune) was arrested during a motor vehicle stop in Neptune. He was driving a vehicle that investigation revealed had been connected to the burglary. Following his arrest, a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle. During the search officers found a defaced 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected “crack cocaine”, marijuana and items related to the burglary. Roberson was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, posession of controlled dangerous substance and several weapon offences.”

How did Karl Roberson fare in the UFC?

Karl Roberson's stint in the UFC lasted nearly five years. After winning the first five fights of his UFC career, 'Baby K' made his UFC debut in November 2017 and defeated Darren Stewart in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

Roberson had a total of 10 fights in the multi-billion dollar promotion but managed to win only four of them. During his UFC tenure, 'Baby K' competed against several prominent fighters like Glover Teixeira, Marvin Vettori, Brendan Allen and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Roberson's last fight in the UFC took place at UFC Vegas 58 in July 2022. Coming into the fight, 'Baby K' was on a three-fight losing skid which included one TKO and two submission defeats. The 32-year-old took on Kennedy Nzechukwu in a three-round light heavyweight bout that night. Roberson failed to secure a victory and lost the fight via TKO in the third round.

