BREAKING: Former UFC middleweight Karl Roberson reportedly arrested on multiple charges

Former UFC middleweight and light-heavyweight contender Karl Roberson has not appeared in the octagon since July 2022. Now, it appears that ‘Baby K’ may be embroiled in some legal trouble outside of his fighting career.

According to a press release on Twitter from the Howell Police Department in New Jersey, Karl Roberson was arrested this weekend in connection with a residential burglary that took place last December after a lengthy investigation.

Howell Police @HowellPolice Please see press release regarding burglary from 12/26/2023.. over $200,000 jewelry and valuables stolen 2 arrested.. Collaboration between Howell Detectives and MCPO AP's and Detectives led by Howell Detective Ryan Jackson Please see press release regarding burglary from 12/26/2023.. over $200,000 jewelry and valuables stolen 2 arrested.. Collaboration between Howell Detectives and MCPO AP's and Detectives led by Howell Detective Ryan Jackson https://t.co/4HQb2mGpLz

The police report details that Roberson was arrested following a motor vehicle stop in his hometown of Neptune, and was allegedly driving a vehicle that was connected to the burglary.

The report goes onto state that a search was then made on the vehicle, seemingly implicating ‘Baby K’ further.

“During the search officers found a defaced 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, several packages of suspected “crack cocaine”, marijuana and items related to the burglary.”

Roberson has been charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of controlled dangerous substances and several weapons offenses.

A re-tweet of the report posted by reporter Ben Davis saw a handful of other former and current UFC fighters comment. Former lightweight contender Isaac Vallie-Flagg, for instance, seemed positive that the arrest could lead to a “great change” for Roberson.

ike vallie-flagg @IKEVF 🏼 @BenTheBaneDavis Hopefully his arrest is the catalyst to a great change. @BenTheBaneDavis Hopefully his arrest is the catalyst to a great change. 🙏🏼

As of the time of writing, no further details on Roberson’s arrest and what the future may hold for him have been made official. The UFC has yet to make any kind of comment.

When did Karl Roberson last fight in the UFC?

Karl Roberson’s last fight in the UFC took place on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev on July 9, 2022. ‘Baby K’ was stopped by Kennedy Nzechukwu in the third round of their light-heavyweight bout.

#UFCVegas58 WHAT A FINISH BY Kennedy Nzechukwu! WHAT A FINISH BY Kennedy Nzechukwu! 😤#UFCVegas58 https://t.co/2WIGPRLCAn

The loss was Roberson’s fourth in a row, as he’d previously been defeated by Khalil Rountree Jr, Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori, with all three men also finishing him before the final buzzer. His final win in the UFC came in November 2019 over Roman Kopylov.

Roberson put together an octagon record of 4-6 during his near-five year run with the promotion. He was signed to a contract following a stoppage of current light-heavyweight contender Ryan Spann on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017.

Watch Karl Roberson earn his UFC contract below.

The biggest spotlight that ‘Baby K’ came under was probably his January 2019 fight with future 205lbs titleholder Glover Teixeira. Despite a fast start, Roberson was submitted by the Brazilian in the first round with an arm triangle choke.

