Why did former NHL star Paul Bissonnette want to fight Jake Paul?

In December 2020, following Jake Paul's knockout out of Nate Robinson, former NHL player Paul 'Biz Nasty' Bissonnette stated that if the price was right, he would love nothing more than to fight the YouTube star.

Speaking on his podcast 'Spittin Chiclets', Bissonnette suggested the money was his motivation for pushing for a fight with Paul.

"I'll say this. If the money's right and this Jake Paul would even consider it, f*ck ya. I'd like a shot at the title."

On Barstool Sports' podcast 'BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards', Jake Paul was asked his thoughts on a potential fight with Bissonette.

Paul was quick to shut the fight down, claiming that he doesn't want to face anyone who's not a fighter.

"If you stick someone in there with me who isn't an experienced fighter they're gonna get knocked out. I don't want that. I don't want just an easy lay-up," said Jake Paul.

Jake Paul's upcoming fight

To the credit of Jake Paul, he stayed true to his word, accepting a fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The two men will face off on August 29 in a pay-per-view main event hosted by Showtime Boxing.

Since entering the world of boxing, Jake Paul has gone 3-0 professionally, as well as picking up a 1-0 amateur record.

However, he is yet to face an opponent with legitimate boxing credentials. His first opponent, AnEsonGib, was a fellow YouTuber who was also trying his hand at boxing. Paul's second fight was against Nate Robinson, a former NBA basketball player.

The most recent fight of Jake Paul's fights was against former wrestler and MMA fighter Ben Askren, who had the most combat sports experience of anyone Paul had fought so far. Admittedly, Askren rarely relied on his striking when competing in MMA, preferring to use his wrestling background to out grapple his opponents. Despite this, many were still shocked when Jake Paul knocked him out in the first round.

Paul will now face Woodley, a man with six knockouts against UFC opposition. Woodley is in the latter stages of his career and is coming off four losses. However, all four defeats were against top five ranked UFC welterweights.

With Jake Paul only at the start of his combat sports career, the experience levels will be remarkably different when 'The Problem Child' and 'The Chosen One' stand face-to-face.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard