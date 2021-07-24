Tyron Woodley reveals the source of Jake Paul's 'toughness' ahead of boxing bout

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are set to square off inside the boxing ring on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be Woodley's professional boxing debut as he tries to become the first man to beat Jake Paul, who is currently 3-0 in his boxing career.

'The Chosen One' recently caught up with TMZ for a quick chat regarding the upcoming bout with his opponent 'The Problem Child'. During the interview, Tyron Woodley stated what he believed to be the source of Jake Paul's toughness. The former UFC welterweight champion said that Paul had nothing to lose heading into the fight.

"The toughness of Jake comes from him just having nothing to lose. He don't have anything to lose, you know what I mean? He goes out there and loses to a seasoned striker, a knockout artist, a five-time UFC champion, who's going to really bash him? Nobody's ever going to watch him fight again because he lost? No." said Tyron Woodley.

'T-Wood' definitely made a valid point about Jake Paul having nothing to lose. The stakes are higher for Woodley heading into the bout as a seasoned combat sports veteran. Obviously, some factors favor Paul, like height, reach, and age, but Tyron Woodley is a former UFC champion who will effectively represent mixed martial artists in the upcoming fight.

Watch the interview below:

"It's kind of childish" - Tyron Woodley on Jake Paul's bet

During the same interview with TMZ, 'The Chosen One' revealed he was confident agreeing to a bet with Jake Paul. The terms of the bet dictate that the loser of the fight must get an "I love ..." tattoo with their opponent's name.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley shake on bet for their fight



Paul wins: "I love Jake Paul" tattoo on Woodley

Woodley wins: "I love Tyron Woodley" tattoo on Paul @ShowtimeBoxing



pic.twitter.com/G4qulQ0j4z — BroBible (@BroBible) July 13, 2021

Tyron Woodley claimed he was confident of winning the bout by knocking Jake Paul out. The former UFC champion asserted he had no interest in getting an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo and stated that such bets were childish. Nonetheless, having agreed to the bet, Woodley said:

"He's been wanting to make a bet the whole time. I think that's his way of downplaying it and bringing me into his world, it's kind of childish... Yeah I bet because I'm confident I'm going to win. I have no plan on getting a "I love Jake Paul" tattoo."

It will be interesting to see if the fight's loser lives up to their word and goes through with the terms of the bet.

