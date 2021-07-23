"I just don't think he can take it" - Tyron Woodley predicts the outcome of his fight against Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has shared his thoughts on the outcome of his upcoming fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In an interview with Submission Radio, 'The Chosen One' predicts he will be able to finish Jake Paul in the boxing match.

"I plan on knocking him out...Not because it just sounds good. [it's] because I feel like if I come forward and I hit him with punches and I hit him with pressure and I stand in his face and I make him miss and I make him pay and I make it ugly for him, I just don't think he can take it," Tyron Woodley said.

The 39-year-old believes Paul does not have the experience required to beat him.

"He's never been beyond two rounds with anybody. So, how can I expect him to outlast me? I've been in there with everybody. I've been in there with the real kings. I didn't come from a different background and got in combat sports, I've been in combat sports since I was a kid."

Tyron Woodley will face off against Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on 29 August at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The fight will mark Woodley's debut in boxing, while the YouTuber-turned-boxer will be competing in his fourth professional boxing contest.

The fight will comprise eight rounds and the weight limit set for both fighters is 190 pounds.

There is a rematch clause in the fight contract according to which, if 'The Problem Child' loses the fight, he will get another shot at the former UFC champion.

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley's friend Ben Askren in his last fight

In his last outing in the boxing ring, Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley's friend and teammate Ben Askren in the opening round of the fight. With the win, 'The Problem Child' now has three consecutive KO victories in his career.

Woodley will come into the fight looking to avenge his friend's loss, and many MMA fans will likely root for him in this noble pursuit.

