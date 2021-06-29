"I can rob the bank twice if they let me" - Tyron Woodley comments on the rematch clause in his fight contract with Jake Paul

Speaking to FightHype.com, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley shared his thoughts on the rematch clause present in his boxing match contract with Jake Paul.

"If you added the rematch clause, you are the one to think you may lose. That wasn't my deal but of course I'm gonna sign it. I can rob the bank twice if they let me. So, for me, yeah, we can do it once, we can do it twice, we can do it three times, however many times you wanna do it. I'm with it. Good money." said Tyron Woodley.

According to the clause, Paul will get a chance to fight Woodley again if 'The Problem Child' loses the first fight.

Tyron Woodley also spoke about his opponent's physical characteristics. Upon being asked about the size and age difference between him and Paul, 'The Chosen One' said:

"You ever seen Darren Till? Darren Till is probably six foot two, six foot three, maybe 10 or 15 punds heavier than Paul. He's the one that I fought for the title back in 2018. he was an up-and-coming prospect. He was a young, hungry kid. I was an old kid. He didn't land one punch. he got finished off. So, I'm fast. I'm explosive, I'm very smart. I see things very well. I'm just learning. I'm still getting better. I haven't even reached my peak." said Tyron Woodley.

Woodley is scheduled to take on the YouTube star in a boxing match on 28 August. The fight will be a professional bout and will comprise eight rounds. The weight limit for both fighters is 190 pounds. The bout will take place in a 20x20 ring, and both fighters will sport 10-ounce gloves.

"I gotta salute him for earning me the bag" - Tyron Woodley praises Jake Paul for getting 'The Chosen One' his biggest payday

Tyron Woodley gave props to his upcoming opponent Jake Paul. According to 'The Chosen One,' Paul has helped the former UFC champion in securing the largest paycheck of his fighting career.

"I gotta salute him for earning me that bag though. Because at the end of the day, I'm gonna get his fans, I'm gonna get his followers and everybody that's rooting for him, they're gonna jump ship. Guaranteed," said Tyron Woodley.

Woodley has stated that he considers his fight with Paul to be the easiest of his career, and the money he will receive from the fight will be the largest one-day earning for the former champion.

