Why does former UFC fighter Matt Riddle wrestle barefoot in the WWE?

Former UFC fighter Matt Riddle wrestles barefoot in the WWE because he suffered frostbite as a child and wearing shoes is a painful experience for him.

There were doubts in both the pro-wrestling and MMA communities as to why he wrestles barefoot, and Riddle revealed the answer on the July 3 episode of WWE Smackdown last year. Instead of the typical wrestling boots, Matt Riddle wears a pair of comfortable flip-flops to the ring before taking them off to compete barefoot during the match.

On the same July 3 episode of Smackdown, Matt Riddle threw one of his flip-flops at Baron Corbin, who was present ringside during a match between Riddle and John Morrison.

Since switching to pro-wrestling with WWE in 2018, Matt Riddle has gone on to become one of the most successful stars in the company. While his stellar talent in the ring is very evident during his matches, the fact that Riddle wrestles barefoot and without kneepads actually adds to the intrigue about his character and his MMA background.

A look at Matt Riddle's UFC career

Matthew Fredrick Riddle, also known as Matt Riddle was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on January 14, 1986. He later moved to New York where he became a state wrestling champion in 2004. In one of the greatest conquests of his early-wrestling career, Matt Riddle pinned former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

He later transitioned to MMA in 2008. Riddle appeared and captured the attention of Dana White on SpikeTV's The Ultimate Fighter 7. Riddle fought Dan Simmler at The Ultimate Fighter 7 and violently knocked him out in the second round. Riddle broke Simmer's jaw in two places and UFC president Dana White called it the biggest knockout in TUF history.

Matt Riddle was later handed a UFC contract and he went on to compile an impressive four-fight win streak in the promotion before eventually getting fired upon testing positive for the usage of marijuana in 2013. Two of Riddle's wins in his four-fight win streak were also overturned as a result. He finished his MMA career with an 8-3 (2) record.