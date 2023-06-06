Why did Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman, and others go to Harvard? Reason unveiled

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman were recently at the Harvard Business School where they shared a classroom with various other notable personalities.

Ngannou and Usman enrolled in the prestigious Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program alongside athletes like Chelsea FC star César Azpilicueta, former women's footballer-turned-pundit Eniola Aluko and Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, amongst others.

🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 @OneJoblessBoy Azpilicueta, Aluko, Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou at Harvard Business School.



Who else do you recognize? Azpilicueta, Aluko, Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou at Harvard Business School.Who else do you recognize? https://t.co/MkO8jCjkDX

Cricket Pakistan @cricketpakcompk



Read more:



#Babar #Rizwan The culmination of Babar and Rizwan's time at Harvard was marked by a farewell picture featuring them alongside their classmates, which included athletes like Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, Jameis Winston and Cesar AzpillicuetaRead more: tinyurl.com/ysudybr9 The culmination of Babar and Rizwan's time at Harvard was marked by a farewell picture featuring them alongside their classmates, which included athletes like Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, Jameis Winston and Cesar AzpillicuetaRead more: tinyurl.com/ysudybr9#Babar #Rizwan https://t.co/rwTTWyeC0t

As per Azpilicueta, the course will help him expand his skillset and knowledge "beyond the world of sports." The Spanish footballer wrote on Instagram:

"I've always believed in the power of education and continuous learning. This program at Harvard will allow me to expand my knowledge and acquire valuable skills beyond the world of sports. 🌍⚽️ It has been a great oportunity to be surrounded by talented individuals from diverse backgrounds. I'm excited to learn from renowned professors, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and challenge myself in new ways. 💪📖"

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou recently uploaded a hilarious video that enacts a professor teaching students how to get out of a contract.

Francis Ngannou Harvard: 'The Predator' responds to criticism about him singing the national anthem

Francis Ngannou sang the Cameroonian national anthem in French in a room full of athletes from around the globe at the Harvard Business School. While it a matter of pride for most Cameroonians, some ridiculed the former UFC heavyweight champ for allegedly not knowing the words.

Catch the clip below:

Jam👑🇨🇲🇳🇬🌍🌐 @KelvinJam1

We are good are setting standards for others and throwing stones at them when the opportunity shows up. All those who are criticizing @francis_ngannou for erring while singing the national anthem, can you sing it better than him? If yes, what have you don with it?We are good are setting standards for others and throwing stones at them when the opportunity shows up. All those who are criticizing @francis_ngannou for erring while singing the national anthem, can you sing it better than him? If yes, what have you don with it? We are good are setting standards for others and throwing stones at them when the opportunity shows up.

Francis Ngannou went live on Facebook on Sunday, June 4, responding to his critics. 'The Predator' said:

"I'm at Harvard in the middle of the room and there are people of 22 nationalities who have all risen to sing the national anthem. But all that some have seen is dear fatherland. That was their only remark. They did not notice that everyone stood up in the oldest institution in the USA for the national anthem of Cameroon. They followed the code. Know one thing, I could have even sung benskin or bikutsi, did they have a choice? It was my show at the time. My brother when you are abroad and you have to sing the national anthem, only sing" h/t actucameroun.com

Poll : 0 votes