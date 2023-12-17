"Why would I feel bad for a criminal?" - Colby Covington doubles down on his comments about Leon Edwards' father in the wake of his UFC 296 loss

Colby Covington has dismissed any notion that he should regret his comments about Leon Edwards' late father in the wake of his UFC 296 defeat.

'Chaos' challenged Edwards for the welterweight title in the main event of this weekend's pay-per-view card in what was a much-anticipated clash.

According to UFC CEO Dana White's post-fight media scrum, the heated pre-UFC 296 press conference saw a global increase in PPV sales of 25%. Covington, who is regarded as one of the biggest trash-talkers in the promotion, used the passing of Edwards' father as a final jibe at the event, almost inciting a brawl onstage.

Following Colby Covington's defeat at UFC 296, he appeared in front of the media where he was asked if he regretted his comments about Leon Edwards' father. 'Chaos' did not hesitate to double down on his previous statement and said:

"Not at all. Why would I have sympathy for a s*x trafficker. Someone who's impacted and hurt a lot of people's lives. The truth always stings the worst in the world. So,no, I don't feel bad about that at all."

"Let's talk about all the victims that he left behind that are surviving all the trauma and the turmoil that he put these people's lives through. I don't feel bad at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?" he added.

Dana White left unimpressed by Colby Covington's performance against Leon Edwards

Colby Covington's performance against Leon Edwards was an uncharacteristic one, with the title challenger being far less aggressive at UFC 296 compared to his previous fights.

'Chaos' has used his incredible cardiovascular system as a weapon for years, but the American seemed hesitant against 'Rocky', who dominated the fight for almost all 25 minutes.

Edwards was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Covington, who mostly attributed his lackluster performance to ring rust, given his previous bout was almost two years ago.

UFC CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media following the event, where he shared his thoughts on Colby Covington's performance. He said:

"My take on it is, whe you're 35 years old, or any age in this sport, and you're like, 'Yeah I'm gonna wait.' Waiting is never a good idea. This sport doesn't wait for anybody."

"I think he looked slow tonight, he got outwrestled. Leon looked good, Leon looked fast. It looked like [Colby] had trouble dealing with his speed and then getting outwrestled too," he added.

