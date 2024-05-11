"Why did I think this was Conor" - Fans react to T.J Dillashaw's latest look hinting at a return

Fans have reacted to T.J Dillashaw providing a positive health update and hinting that he could be interested in returning to the octagon. The former bantamweight champion recently underwent shoulder surgery and appears to be in good spirits.

Dillashaw last competed at UFC 280, where he lost via second-round TKO to then-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. He was visibly injured as his shoulder popped out during the fight and later admitted to dealing with the issue throughout his training camp.

The former UFC bantamweight champion recently took to his Instagram account and provided an optimistic health update. The 38-year-old mentioned that he feels great and hinted at a potential return, indicating that he will learn more in the weeks ahead. He wrote:

"Seem to be healing great from last surgery. Will know more in the coming weeks but the future looks bright."

Fans shared their thoughts on Dillashaw possibly returning to the octagon since his loss to Sterling, especially considering he is 38 years old. Some fans mentioned that they believe the surgeries halted his UFC career, while others took a playful jibe at the photo he used for the post.

Fans wrote:

"Why did I think this was Conor?"

"Man, you're unlucky with all these surgeries. I hope this is the last one. If it were not for those surgeries, you would still be the 135 [pound] champ."

"I genuinely believe you'd have beaten Aljo with two healthy shoulders."

Check out the fan reactions regarding T.J Dillashaw possibly returning below:

Fans reaction to Dillashaw hinting at a return [Image courtesy: @tjdillashaw - Instagram]

Is a UFC return realistic for T.J Dillashaw?

T.J. Dillashaw provided an optimistic health update on his status as he continues to recover from his shoulder surgeries.

The former bantamweight champion appears to be progressing well, so it will be interesting if he does decide to pursue a return bout. If he is healthy and makes a comeback, there are still plenty of intriguing bouts for Dillashaw.

Although an immediate title shot isn't likely due to his last bout, a return against another notable fighter in the division isn't far-fetched. Based on the current rankings, Dillashaw could also possibly have an opportunity to avenge his past losses to former champions Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz, who are still competing.

Check out MMA History Today's tweet looking back at T.J Dillashaw vs. Dominick Cruz below:

Tweet regarding Dillashaw vs. Cruz [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]