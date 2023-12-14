Why did Ian Garry pull out of UFC 296? Full story explained

Ian Garry has withdrawn from his scheduled bout against Vicente Luque at UFC 296 set for this weekend due to contracting pneumonia.

The news was confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White on Wednesday via social media, following the initial report by former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. White said:

"Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into pneumonia. So that fight is off and is not happening. It is true.”

'The Future' was initially scheduled to address journalists during UFC 296 media day on Wednesday but failed to make an appearance during his allotted time. Speculation grew about his absence, particularly in light of his earlier concerns about "the safety" of his family following a contentious exchange with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in the lead-up to fight week.

Garry's absence from media day ultimately had no correlation with his illness and subsequent treatment for pneumonia. Unfortunately, the bout with Luque had to be canceled, and there isn't ample time to secure a replacement. Currently, the MMA promotion has not disclosed which undercard fight will step into the main card slot originally slated for Garry vs. Luque.

The 26-year-old Irishman had become a focal point of discussions leading up to fight week, largely because of the online criticism he had received following scrutiny of his relationship with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, on social media.

How are fans responding to Ian Garry's UFC 296 withdrawal?

Fans responded with a variety of reactions following Ian Garry's withdrawal from his UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque due to pneumonia a mere three days before the scheduled bout.

One fan wrote:

"Wow. @ColbyCovMMA beat Garry without even throwing a punch"

Another wrote:

"I say bring on the ex husband to fight."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Uncle Dana get big mouth on the phone @Trailblaze2top

"I love the UFC, but having a Fight card go as initially planned is near impossible these days"

"Dude couldn’t handle the heat and BAILED 😂😂😂"

"Bro called in sick to avoid being bullied on the playground"

"Ian Gary got sick because his wife and her boyfriend made him sleep outside. @SStricklandMMA time to take him some chicken soup."

"Never compare this man to Conor McGregor ever again"

