Why won't Ilia Topuria fight Islam Makhachev in Russia? 'La Leyenda' answers

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 12, 2025 13:47 GMT
Ilia Topura (left) talks about his potential fight against Islam Makhachev (right) in Russia. [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria has expressed his desire to dethrone Islam Makhachev as the UFC lightweight champion. However, he recently stated that he is unwilling to fight in Russia.

Makhachev, the current UFC lightweight champion, comes from a Dagestani lineage of MMA fighters in Russia. During a recent episode of the PBD Podcast, Topuria shared his views on the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. 'La Leyenda' further emphasized that he never wishes to fight in Russia in the future by saying:

"I wouldn't fight in Russia... Because there’s so much places in the world that I could fight. Why would I fight in Russia? Actually, the only place I would fight, it's in the United States or in Spain."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Topuria is currently undefeated in the UFC and is fresh off a victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308. Following this win, the Spaniard announced his transition to the UFC lightweight division due to major struggles he faced while weight-cutting in the 145-pound division.

Former rival foresees Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria at UFC 294 and UFC 298, respectively. Drawing from his experience fighting both fighters, Volkanovski recently shared his thoughts on Topuria's chances against Makhachev.

In a recent conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, 'The Great' said:

"The only way I see even Islam [Makhachev] losing is someone catching him, same with myself. But who's got the best chance of doing that? Someone like Ilia. So, it's definitely a fun fight. I think look if it goes 25 minutes, it's all Islam but there's a good chance that Ilia can catch him because he's obviously got that very tidy boxing."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (18:02):

youtube-cover
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

