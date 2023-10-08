Why was Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins canceled? Dana White spills what went down behind the scenes at UFC Vegas 80

Dana White shed light on Philipe Lins' last-minute withdrawal from UFC Vegas 80 while speaking to the media. Lins was set to take on Ion Cutelaba at the event but the fight was called off minutes before the preliminary card was scheduled to start.

The bout cancelation caused delay for the event to start but the reasons behind Lins’s withdrawal were under the veil. UFC president Dana White revealed what went on in the locker room. While addressing the media during the post-fight press conference, White stated:

“He didn’t feel good. We sent doctors to take a look at him. They worked with him. They did some stuff. He still didn’t feel good. So the fight got pulled. We paid Cutelaba.”

When asked whether it was the doctor or Lins himself that chose to withdraw, Dana White replied:

“I think it was his (Lin's) decision.”

Watch Dana White explain the incident below:

Philipe Lins’s repeated last-minute cancellations

Last-minute bout cancellations are a big disappointment for the fans and a huge trouble for the organization. However, Philipe Lins has been on the wrong side of such incidents on quite a few occasions since making his UFC debut. The 38-year-old has competed in the UFC five times so far and has pulled out of fights a staggering nine times.