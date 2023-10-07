Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba reportedly canceled, causing delay to UFC Vegas 80

A light heavyweight match-up between Ion Cutelaba and Philipe Lins has reportedly been called off at UFC Vegas 80, with undisclosed issues leading to a delay in the broadcast of Saturday's (October 7) Fight Night event.

As per a recent report from MMA journalist John Morgan, the reason for the removal of the fight from UFC Vegas 80 remains unknown. However, this might explain the 30-minute delay in the start of the Preliminary card as well.

The fight card was initially scheduled to commence at 4:00 PM ET and 1:00 PM PT, but due to the delay, it began around 4:30 PM ET and 1:30 PM PT.

Ion Cutelaba aimed to reverse his recent 1-3 record. After a tough 2022, 'The Hulk' made a powerful return by snapping a three-loss streak with a win over Tanner Boser in April. This marks the second time this year that Cutelaba's fight has been called off. Initially, the 29-year-old Moldovan fighter was set to go up against Ovince St. Preux in August, but the bout was scrapped due to St. Preux's injury.

Meanwhile, Philipe Lins had his sights set on maintaining his winning streak, having achieved a 3-0 record since his return to the light heavyweight division in April 2022. The 38-year-old seasoned Brazilian fighter had recently secured a decision victory over Maxim Grishin in June.

Last-minute cancellation of Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba sparks fan outcry

MMA enthusiasts voiced their frustration with a diverse range of reactions when they discovered that the showdown between Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba had been abruptly canceled at the eleventh hour for UFC Vegas 80.

"For the love of my DFS cards please no"

"Philipe has more cancelled fights than he has fought, i imagine it’s cancelled on Phillipe’s side"

"Well that sucks. I for one was looking forward to seeing new mythical fighter Gentleman Ion Cutelaba fight 😔"

"Someone needs to ask why they wait to announce it so late"

"Whyyyyyyyyyyyy??????????? I love me a Cutelaba fight"

"Lins pulling out of a fight how surprising"

"U got to be f**king kidding me"

"You gotta be kidding me lol"

"Literally the one good fight on the prelims"

