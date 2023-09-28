Philipe Lins wife: Who is the UFC light heavyweight married to?

Philipe Lins is slated to take on Ion Cutelaba in a main-event light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 80. The Fight Night event is scheduled on October 7 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expand Tweet

'Monstro' started his professional fighting journey in 2005, but he took a hiatus from the sport from 2006 to 2011 for personal reasons. Lins has competed in Bellator MMA and even claimed the PFL heavyweight championship in 2018.

The 38-year-old Brazilian faced initial setbacks in his first two UFC heavyweight matches against Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser. However, he found success in the 205-pound division, securing consecutive victories over Marcin Prachnio, and Ovince Saint Preux, and most recently, notched a unanimous decision triumph against Maxim Grishin at UFC Vegas 74 in June.

Philipe Lins has been in a longstanding marriage with his wife, Maia Lins, and the couple has a daughter. However, Lins is a private individual and has chosen not to divulge further details about his personal life to the media.

Philipe Lins wants to face Anthony Smith in near future

During an episode of the MMA Fighting podcast Trocacao Franca in June, Philipe Lins voiced his ambition to face former UFC light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith at some point and hopes to be the one to conclude 'Lionheart's' career:

"I think I’m a good match-up for Anthony Smith. I think it’s a good fight. He’s very experienced, fought great fights and proved he’s very dangerous, so let’s go for it. If the UFC asks me [who I want] and wants to give me this fight next, let’s do it. It’s time to hang up the gloves."

He added:

"There’s a lot of changes in the division and that opens space for those that aren’t ranked. I believe that another good win will earn me a fight with a ranked guy. I’ve asked for rated opponents before. I’m not a young athlete so I need to take big steps on way to my goals."