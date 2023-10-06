Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, October 7, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its next Fight Night event. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (also known as UFC Vegas 80 and UFC Fight Night 229) will take place on Saturday, October 7, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

The UFC Vegas 80 card will be headlined by a lightweight clash between the No.10-ranked surging contender Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green fight preview below:

In the co-main event, Joe Pyfer will meet Abdul Razak Alhassan in a battle of middleweights.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn (lightweight)

Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Grant Dawson (20-1-1D)

Grant Dawson has gone unbeaten in his last 12 fights (including a majority draw in 2021). The Nebraskan picked up a unanimous decision win over Damir Ismagulov last time out in July after posting back-to-back rear-naked choke submission victories in 2022. 'KGD' will feature in his first UFC main event this Saturday as he looks to continue his ascent up the 155-pound ladder.

Bobby Green (30-14-1D-1NC)

Bobby Green is fresh off a third-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 291 in July. 'King' will hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout at the UFC card tonight and potentially burst into the divisional rankings with another convincing performance.

Joe Pyfer (11-2)

Joe Pyfer will make his third UFC appearance this Saturday eyeing his fifth straight finish. The Pennsylvanian stopped his last two opponents in the first round with his latest triumph coming over Gerald Meerschaert via TKO at UFC 287 in April.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5)

Abdul Razak Alhassan is fresh off a second-round knockout win over Claudio Ribeiro in January. The Texan is 2-1 in his last three outings and will look to put together a win streak for the first time since 2018.

Alex Morono (23-8-1NC)

Alex Morono suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Santiago Ponzinibbio last December but bounced back with a submission win over Tim Means in May. 'The Great White' is 5-1 in his last six fights and looks to build another win streak starting Saturday.

Joaquin Buckley (16-6)

Joaquin Buckley scored a TKO win over Andre Fialho in May to rebound from back-to-back losses last year. 'New Mansa' will hope to continue his winning ways when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Drew Dober (26-12-1NC)

After racking up three straight finishes in 2022, Drew Dober was stopped by Matt Frevola earlier this year, suffering a first-round TKO. The Nebraskan will be determined to fight his way back into the win column at UFC Vegas 80 this weekend.

Ricky Glenn (22-7-2D)

Ricky Glenn has gone 2-3-1 in his last six trips to the octagon. In his latest outing in April, 'The Gladiator' was viciously knocked out by Christos Giagos in the first round.

Philipe Lins (17-5)

Philipe Lins had a 0-2 start to his UFC career but bounced back with three consecutive wins. The Brazilian most recently edged out a unanimous decision win over Maxim Grishin in June.

Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1D-1NC)

Ion Cutelaba snapped a three-fight skid with a TKO of Tanner Boser earlier this year. 'The Hulk' will hope to continue his winning ways when he faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Alexander Hernandez (14-6)

Alexander Hernandez edged out a unanimous decision win over Jim Miller earlier this year to bounce back from back-to-back defeats. The Texan is 3-4 in his last seven outings.

Bill Algeo (17-7)

Bill Algeo picked up a second-round submission win over T.J. Brown in April to rebound from his loss to Andre Fili last year. The Pennsylvanian has gone 4-3 in his last seven trips to the octagon.

UFC card tonight: Dawson vs. Green - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita (women's strawweight)

Aori Qileng vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (bantamweight)

Kanako Murata vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (women's strawweight)

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca (flyweight)

Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich (women's flyweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (15-7)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz ended a five-fight skid with three consecutive victories. The Polish fighter most recently outpointed Vanessa Demopoulos in May.

Diana Belbita (15-7)

Diana Belbita is coming off a unanimous decision win over Maria Oliveira at UFC 289 in June. 'Warrior Princess' is 2-3 under the UFC banner.

Aori Qileng (24-10)

Aori Qileng hasn't found much success in the UFC, going 2-3 under its banner. The Chinese fighter most recently suffered a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Aiemann Zahabi in June.

Johnny Munoz Jr. (12-3)

Johnny Munoz Jr. has alternating losses and wins over his five-fight UFC career. In his latest octagon appearance in June, the Californian was outpointed by Daniel Santos.

Kanako Murata (12-2)

Kanako Murata scored a unanimous decision win over Randa Markos in her UFC debut in 2020 but suffered a TKO defeat against Virna Jandiroba due to an arm injury the following year. After over 2 years on the shelf, the Japanese will return to the octagon hoping to get back into the win column on the UFC card tonight.

Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5)

Vanessa Demopoulos is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in May. The Ohio native is currently 3-2 under the promotional banner.

Nate Maness (14-3)

Nate Maness finds himself on a two-fight skid after a 3-0 start to his UFC career. 'Mayhem' was most recently submitted by Tagir Ulanbekov in November. Prior to that defeat, Maness was outpointed by Umar Nurmagomedov.

Mateus Mendonca (10-1)

Mateus Mendonca came up short against Javid Basharat earlier this year, suffering his first pro-MMA defeat. The Brazilian will be determined to get his hand raised when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1D)

Montana De La Rosa is on a two-fight skid with her latest defeat coming at the hands of Tatiana Suarez in February. The 28-year-old is 2-4-1 in her last seven outings.

JJ Aldrich (12-6)

JJ Aldrich will be seeking her second straight finish when she returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight. The Colorado native most recently dispatched Na Liang via second-round TKO in August.