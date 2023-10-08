Dana White drops bombshell revelation about why UFC banned flags; reveals what changed his mind overnight

UFC CEO Dana White recently delivered a massive update regarding fighters' ability to display their national flags inside the octagon. In the world of prizefighting, a deep-rooted sense of patriotism and the representation of one's homeland often fuels competitors' spirits.

Last year, the UFC implemented a ban on athletes showcasing their countries' flags during entrances and post-fight celebrations, leaving many puzzled.

Dana White has remained tight-lipped about the rationale behind this ban, simply stating, "You guys know why", during a press conference appearance. This change even extended to backstage photoshoots, leaving fighters like UFC welterweight Li Jingliang disheartened when his Chinese flag was forcibly removed after a victory.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the details have remained elusive, speculation has arisen, with some fighters and analysts suggesting that the UFC's previous stance on free speech might have influenced this decision.

However, after witnessing the vibrant display of Mexican pride and celebration during Noche UFC, Dana White had a change of heart. Observing Mexican fighters and fans proudly waving flags and celebrating convinced White to reconsider. White elaborated on the initial ban's reasons at the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference, stating:

"There's a lot of things that go on in a company this big and you can't micromanage everything and sometimes things are done for the intentions of the right reasons. Everybody in this room knows the way that I feel about a lot of things, basically, I don't give a f*** is the answer to most things.

White added:

"Everybody's too soft, everybody's too sensitive about everything. When the decision was made to do this, I was kind of like 'meh, you know, what's the big deal if they don't have flags', Mexican Independence Day flipped the switch for me and I was like 'that's enough, I'm done with the no flags.' If any flags hurt your feelings, too f***in bad."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White reveals Conor McGregor's USADA pool status

UFC CEO Dana White provided a major update on Conor McGregor's status regarding re-entering the USADA testing pool. While he hasn't officially re-entered, McGregor has submitted the necessary paperwork, with potential enrollment expected soon, possibly by Monday.

As for McGregor's comeback timeline, White indicated that no concrete plans were in place, and the date remained undecided. Shedding light on the update at the UFC Vegas 80 post-fight press conference, White stated:

"He's not officially in the USADA pool. He has submitted the paperwork. Probably by Monday, he will be submitted. Again, don't hold me to that but the paperwork is submitted... I literally have nothing planned with Conor McGregor right now. The paperwork is being submitted, we'll play it by ear, and see how things work out."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet