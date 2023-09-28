"Belal can bring his flag out again?" - Dana White's laidback response to Bryce Mitchell's Bible stint causes row amongst MMA fans

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell was very passionate and expressive about his beliefs in his last UFC outing and Dana White's attitude towards it is being questioned by fans.

Mitchell took on Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot and raised the Bible during the pre-fight octagon introductions by Joe Martinez. UFC.

When asked about the incident, Dana White did not see any problem with it and iterated that, in the UFC's eyes, everyone is free to express themselves.

“I got no reaction. You know how I am here, whatever you’re into man, there’s no muzzles here. Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we’ve heard it all, seen it all. This is one of those places where you say what you feel and you say what you want, and it’s all good with me.”

Fans raised the issue of fighters not being able to carry flags in the octagon, particularly Belal Muhammad in his support of Palestine, and the discrepancies with the rule.

"Oh so belal can bring his flag out again then?"

"Yes he can max came out with the hawaii flag already again"

"Yeah it seems like some people are able to bring stuff out, so idk where the flag ban as a whole is right now"

Fans offered their own explanations and suggestions regarding the issue.

"Fair question, BUT we all know companies are subservient to the sponsors. Right now, it appears they stay out of the Palestine / Israel conflict..."

"no but i bet if he holds the quran and says Assalamu alaikum they would do the same thing"

""Dana White privilege" - El Cucuy"

Dana White lashes out at Stephen Espinoza - "Little guy with a BIG yap"

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza kicked off an online verbal spat between himself and UFC CEO Dana White with his comments.

At the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo press conference, Espinoza took a shot at the UFC's commercial numbers and claimed to have outdone them.

White did not take kindly to the comments and retorted in a statement uploaded to his Instagram story.

"That's exactly the type of response I would expect from that weasel Espinoza. That scumbag has absolutely nothing to do with the success of Canelo, Ryan Garcia, and Terrence Crawford... For him to even try and take any credit at all shows you exactly what an arrogant, delusional POS that guy is. For this clown to talk about "levels" is hilarious... He is a little guy with a BIG yap and is a complete phony. I'm not at all surprised this is the end for them..."

He also shared a funny roast of Stephen Espinoza courtesy Conor McGregor.

