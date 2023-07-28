"WHY IS IT IN THE APEX" - Fans cry foul as UFC book banger between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot

Rafael Fiziev is set to take on Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 79 in September. The bout will see the No.6 and No.7-ranked fighters respectively go to war in what should be an entertaining fight.

The bout will take place in the UFC Apex Center, much to fans' dismay.

The Apex Center opened officially in 2019, but it wasn't until COVID-19 that the UFC decided to host fights in the building.

Fans were initially thrilled with the venue, which provided relief from the pandemic so that the promotion could continue hosting cards. The lack of a crowd also provided an insight into the power of the strikes thrown by fighters, which can often get lost in the noise of a crowd.

But the UFC have continued hosting cards in the Apex Center, for a number of reasons, and fans are unhappy with their latest fight announcement.

MMA Twitter account @mma_orbit posted this online:

"Rafael Fiziev will take on Mateusz Gamrot at #UFCVegas79 on September 23."

One fan could hardly contain their fury and replied with the following:

"WHY IS IT IN THE APEX"

alpha @AlphaEnaz @mma_orbit @bokamotoESPN WHY IS IT IN THE APEX

See other fan reactions below:

"These fights should not be at Apex, should be in front of a crowd!"

"Too good to be at the Apex"

"No way this should be in the apex, they'll reschedule"

"why tf this at the apex"

"How is this in the apex"

"Banger"

"F***ING HEATER"

It appears that Rafael Fiziev's "deal" with Mateusz Gamrot has come through

Rafael Fiziev will be hoping to get back to winning ways when he faces fellow lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Vegas 79.

'Ataman' was defeated by Justin Gaethje via majority decision in his most recent fight at UFC 286, and he will not be provided with an easier test in the shape of Gamrot.

But it appears that Fiziev was eager to face Gamrot and didn't want to shy away from a tough stylistic matchup against a highly skilled grappler.

Last week, Mateusz Gamrot took to Twitter to call out Islam Makhachev, who appeared to be growing impatient at the lack of an official opponent. Rafael Fiziev then replied to Gamrot, seeking to remind him of their "deal."

It is now clear that 'Ataman' was referring to them potentially fighting, and the pair must have been in negotiations at the time of the Twitter exchange.

Gamrot wrote:

"@MAKHACHEVMMA Champ if you still don't have an opponent, it will be a pleasure to fight you."

Fiziev said:

"I thought we had a deal brother"

See the exchange below: