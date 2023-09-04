Why did Israel Adesanya leave his home country Nigeria? Real reason behind the UFC champ's move to New Zealand

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes a lot of pride in his role as a positive representative of his African roots, a sentiment vividly illustrated by his remarkable rise to the zenith of sports and entertainment.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Adesanya previously articulated how he tapped into his primal ancestral essence to conquer the three losses (twice in kickboxing, once in MMA) he suffered against his rival Alex Pereira, a feat he accomplished at UFC 287.

'The Last Stylebender' explained that his parents decided to move to New Zealand to provide their children with better-recognized education opportunities. He recounted instances in New Zealand where highly qualified immigrants struggled to have their credentials recognized, which concerned his parents.

The family relocated to New Zealand seeking a "better life" with education prospects more readily accepted in the western world. Adesanya stated:

“When I’m in New Zealand, sometimes I’ll be talking to a cab driver and I find out that he was a medical doctor back in Sri Lanka or back in India and then moved over to NZ or the ‘western world’ for ‘better life’ and their qualifications aren’t recognized in the western world.”

Catch Adesanya's comments below (4:30):

Israel Adesanya enrolled at Rotorua Boys' High School at the age of 10, where his interests shifted from sports to Japanese anime like Death Note and the manga series Naruto. Adesanya faced bullying in high school, which influenced his decision to pursue martial arts later in life.

Following his high school graduation, Israel Adesanya pursued a Bachelor of Science in Computer Design at the Universal College of Learning in Whanganui. At 18, he found inspiration in the Muay Thai film Ong-Bak and began training in kickboxing. Two years later, he decided to abandon his studies in favor of a kickboxing career, accumulated an impressive amateur record of 32–0 before transitioning to a professional fighting career in China.

Despite choosing a path different from academics, Israel Adesanya expressed gratitude for his parent's decision to relocate to New Zealand, noting that it worked out well for him. He acknowledged excelling in school but opted for a career in combat sports.

Alexander Volkanovski previews upcoming clash between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293

Alexander Volkanovski, a close friend and teammate of Israel Adesanya, predicts a rough ride for Sean Strickland in his upcoming bout against Adesanya for the middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 293.

Volkanovski, while acknowledging Strickland's tendency for trash-talking, believes that Israel Adesanya will dominate the fight, particularly in response to Strickland's verbal jabs. Stylistically, Volkanovski predicts that Strickland will suffer in the matchup. Previewing the fight on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski stated:

"Obviously Sean is going to talk, Sean is going to try and get under his skin. So that's going to make it fun. But I feel Izzy is going to really really put it on him. Especially with the talk that's going to happen. I think Sean Strickland is going to definitely pay for some of the things he says. Stylistically, I feel like he's definitely gonna get hurt."

Catch Volkanovski's comments below: