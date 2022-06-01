Why did Jake Paul call out Gigi Hadid's tweet?

Jake Paul and Gigi Hadid's feud resumed due to the YouTuber retweeting an old post from the model. Paul called out Hadid's ex-boyfriend who, at the time, the model called a "respectful king" in her tweet.
The model's former boyfriend Zayn Malik has been accused of 'striking' Hadid's mother.
The YouTuber seemingly used the incident to his benefit when retweeting Hadid's old post. Malik has denied the allegations, but the victim is said to be considering filing a police report. The incident is said to have taken place while the model was away from home, but clear details about the event were unknown at the time.
Malik would later plead no-contest to multiple charges of harassment and was ordered to undergo 360 days of probation. Along with the probation period, the 29-year-old had to partake in an anger management course and domestic violence program.
The feud between the two stars has since died down, with Paul focusing more on his boxing career than YouTube.
Jake Paul calls out Dana White in Twitter fight deal
At the start of the new year, Jake Paul was quick to put his plans into action when calling out Dana White via Twitter. The YouTuber and now boxer agreed to fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC on the basis that White would agree to his terms.
Paul wanted an increase in fighter pay, guaranteed revenue share and long-term health care plans for the UFC roster.
In return for these added benefits for the UFC fighters, Paul agreed to retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in an MMA bout. Mavidal has a professional MMA record of 35-16 and famously won the BMF belt after beating Nate Diaz in 2019.
Watch Masvidal win the BMF belt below:
The 37-year-old has also challenged unsuccessfully for the UFC welterweight title twice. A bout between Paul and Masvidal still hasn't been announced, with the YouTuber continuing to fight in boxing and Dana White seemingly uninterested.
The UFC star recently called out Conor McGregor, making it more likely the Irishman will be next to face 'Gamebred' rather than 'The Problem Child'.