Why didn't Joanne 'JoJo' Calderwood get to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC title in 2020? 

UFC Flyweight Joanne Calderwood was set to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight title in 2020. The event was scheduled to take place at UFC 251 pay-per-view slated for 6th June 2020.

However, citing leg injury, Valentina Shevchenko pulled out from the bout. The fight had to be canceled and was supposed to get rescheduled for a later date in 2020.

JoJo chose to not wait for the flyweight queen and instead opted for a fight against upcoming contender Jennifer Maia. Maia caught Calderwood in an armbar submission and handed JoJo a devastating loss.

The loss to Maia was a roadblock for Calderwood's aspirations to capture the flyweight title. It seemed to have taken a toll on JoJo as it was later revealed by the Scottish fighter's manager that Calderwood fainted backstage after her loss to Maia. JoJo was immediately transported to a local hospital where she eventually woke up and became responsive.

“She was getting checked out in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. John Wood caught her, they laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Heart rate dropped on the way there but stabilized now.” She’s awake now @ the hospital. They don’t know yet what caused it — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

A spectacular victory over JoJo pushed Jennifer Maia's name into the flyweight title picture. Maia faced Shevchenko at UFC 255 where the 'Bullet' secured the victory via unanimous decision.

Why is a win at UFC 257 important for Joanne Calderwood?

Joanne Calderwood fought Jessica Eye in the main card of UFC 257. JoJo secured the victory via unanimous decision. She reaffirmed the notion that her striking is certainly amongst the finest in the flyweight division.

This win is expected to catapult JoJo into a well-deserved title shot. It will be interesting to see how the landscape of the women's flyweight division changes after Calderwood's victory at UFC 257.