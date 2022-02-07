Why are Joe Rogan's podcast episodes being removed from Spotify?

Spotify recently took down 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcast of UFC commentator Joe Rogan possibly due to the use of racial language or misinformation related to COVID-19.

The precise reason behind the episodes being taken down is unclear. However, multiple media outlets such as Forbes.com claimed that the episodes were possibly removed in response to Rogan's usage of the "N-word".

A video comprising clips of the renowned comedian and television personality using the word went viral recently.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.



This is who the right is defending. CW: Multiple clips of Joe Rogan saying the N-word.This is who the right is defending. https://t.co/qqaB12dFYz

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the situation in a memo addressing Rogan’s use of the "N-word" and the mysterious removal of the podcast episodes earlier this week.

“Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful — I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company,” Ek wrote in the memo, reported by The Verge. “I know this situation leaves many of you feeling drained, frustrated and unheard...We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

The stand-up comic was also involved in a controversy earlier this month. He was criticized for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast. Soon after, he also laid out a statement and responded to the issue via Instagram.

Joe Rogan addresses the controversy behind recent viral video

Reacting to the viral compilation video which possibly resulted in his podcast episodes getting taken down, Joe Rogan revealed that he has never had any racist intentions in his life.

Rogan also admitted that he was disgusted by the montage, which he feels was taken out of context. The famed podcaster stated that instead of saying the "N-word", he often uttered the word itself during conversations on his podcast.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Rogan said:

“I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, nevermind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years... But for a long time, instead of saying the 'N-word', I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing... It's not my word to use and I'm well aware of that now. But for years I used it in that manner. I never used it to be racist because I'm not racist."

Rogan went on to admit that he regrets using the word. However, he also knows there's "nothing" he can do about it as the wrong message has already been transmitted.

Watch Joe Rogan's full statement below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim