Why did Johnny Walker represent the UK in his UFC debut and not Brazil?

Despite being Brazilian, Johnny Walker actually represented England on his UFC debut back on Nov. 17, 2008. He took on Khalil Rountree Jr., knocking him out cold with an elbow in round one. During the bout, the Brazilian sensation wore a United Kingdom-themed Reebok kit.

According to Walker, he didn't do so out of any enmity he felt for his home country of Brazil. He asserted that he loved Brazil. Unfortunately, he felt a lack of financial support from his homeland's businessmen while experiencing a different attitude from England's normal citizens.

Check out Johnny Walker's knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night 140 in the clip below:

He said as much in an interview with MMA Fighting two days after his UFC debut:

"It's no businessman, just regular people, family men who help me, send me money, find gyms for me to train. We can't get support from businessmen in Brazil. Regular people in England support me every day, that's why I stay there."

Walker further explained his own attitude toward representing non-Brazilian countries:

"I'm a patriot man, I love Brazil, but Brazil doesn't help me. I can't stay in Brazil to train. Wherever I am, any other country, United States, China, if doors are open for me, I'll carry their flag. Any country that helps me, I'll carry their flag, that's how it works. I have to show who's supporting me."

It is worth noting that Walker now lives in Dublin, Ireland, where he trains at Straight Blast Gym Ireland under the guidance of John Kavanagh.

He is currently scheduled to face Magomed Ankalaev this Saturday in a rematch of their initial bout, which ended with a no-contest due to an illegal knee.

Johnny Walker's recent win streak

Johnny Walker's first three UFC fights drew tremendous hype from fans and fighters alike. He knocked out/TKO'd his first three opponents in exciting fashion, leading many to wonder if he was destined to dethrone then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Instead, he embarked on a rough patch.

Fortunately, Walker bounced back from a 1-4 run with a three-fight win streak consisting of a submission win over Ion Cuțelaba, a vicious TKO over Paul Craig, and a dominant performance over Anthony Smith.

Check out Johnny Walker's TKO win over Paul Craig at UFC 283 in the clip below:

However, that win streak came to a bizarre end after an illegal knee from Magomed Ankalaev rendered him unable to continue.