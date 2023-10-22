5 fights to make after UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2

Last night saw the UFC visit Abu Dhabi for the first time in a year for a blockbuster show, and for the most part, it delivered the goods.

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 saw some truly stunning fights and some wild finishes, so what should be next for the stars of the show? As per usual, the promotion’s matchmakers will have their hands full, although it seems like some of the fighters have their next steps set in stone already.

Here are five fights to make following UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2.

#5. UFC light heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker are definitely due a rematch [Image Credit: @ufc on X]

The most controversial bout at UFC 294 was undoubtedly the light heavyweight tilt between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

What looked to be becoming a decent fight ended abruptly when Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to the head of the downed Walker, resulting in an immediate time-out.

Despite Walker seemingly being ready to continue, the cageside doctor instead decided to throw the fight out – causing both men to fly into a fury and resulting in Dana White having to step in to calm the situation.

Expand Tweet

While cooler heads eventually prevailed and the incident was not really the fault of either fighter, it’s pretty clear that the issue between them could easily be seen as personal now.

With that in mind, the matchmakers ought to look to re-book the fight as soon as possible, probably before the end of 2023.

After all, Walker didn’t look hurt enough to be sidelined for a long time, meaning that the two men could be ready to go as early as next month. If that’s the case, the promotion should just get it done.

#4. UFC middleweight bout: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Paulo Costa

Ikram Aliskerov is in need of a big fight for his next bout [Image Credit: @ufc on X]

While his win came over a natural welterweight taking the bout on late notice in Warlley Alves, it’s likely that the hype around Ikram Aliskerov will only grow following UFC 294.

The Dagestani destroyed his Brazilian foe via TKO in the first round, dispatching him in truly brutal fashion with a flurry of strikes.

Expand Tweet

Aliskerov is now 2-0 in the octagon, and it’s clear that he has incredibly dangerous skills in all areas. Therefore, the promotion ought to look to push him up the ladder quickly.

With that in mind, why not put together the fight with Paulo Costa that was initially planned for UFC 291 this past July?

‘The Eraser’ was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but injured his elbow and was forced out entirely. With Chimaev now having bigger things in his future, a clash with Aliskerov could work for the Brazilian instead.

Either Costa would rebuild his career following a lengthy period on the shelf, or Aliskerov would break into title contention after just three fights in the promotion. Either outcome works, so it’d be worth booking this one for sure.

#3. UFC featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski suffered a devastating defeat last night [Image Credit: @ufc on X]

Alexander Volkanovski suffered the second defeat of his octagon career last night, falling to the same man who beat him in February, Islam Makhachev.

However, there’s no doubt that last night’s defeat was more devastating for the Australian. Not only did the lightweight kingpin beat him again, but this time he turned his lights out with a brutal head kick.

Volkanovski was clearly disappointed after his loss, and following a somewhat worrying press conference appearance, how much this takes out of him in the long term remains to be seen.

Expand Tweet

However, prior to last night’s bout, he’d spoken about defending his featherweight title against top contender Ilia Topuria next, and nothing should’ve changed in terms of the opponent.

The hard-hitting ‘El Matador’ should still provide Volkanovski with a stiff test due to his heavy hands and powerful wrestling, and right now that’s clearly the best fight to make at 145 pounds.

While January might now be too early for ‘Alexander the Great’, a fight with Topuria in the first quarter of 2024 definitely makes sense – and he’ll hope it gets him back on track.

#2. UFC middleweight title: Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is in line for a middleweight title shot next time out [Image Credit: @ufc on X]

One fighter who appears to have his future mapped out for him following UFC 294 is Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Borz’ moved to 185 pounds for the first time since 2020 and impressively defeated former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman over three rounds, thoroughly dominating him on the ground in a phenomenal first round showing.

Prior to the fight, the winner had been promised a shot at new middleweight champ Sean Strickland, and while he doesn’t have the resume of some of his rivals at 185 pounds, why would the promotion deny Chimaev now?

Expand Tweet

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are both out of the title picture right now, Dana White seems soured on Dricus du Plessis, and Chimaev is the fastest-rising star on the roster. Therefore, it only makes sense to put him up against Strickland.

On paper at least, ‘Borz’ should be able to beat ‘Tarzan’, meaning that a title run in the near future seems very likely for him. Hopefully the promotion can put this fight together soon and watch the inevitable fireworks ensue.

#1. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Islam Makhachev has no shortage of possible title challengers [Image Credit: @ufc on Instagram]

If anyone doubted him prior to last night, those doubts should now be out of the window following his knockout of Alexander Volkanovski. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is absolutely for real.

Makhachev needed less than a round to dispatch of a man who pushed him to his limit in February, stopping him with a violent head kick that nobody saw coming.

So following this win, what’s next for the Dagestani? Unsurprisingly, there is no shortage of potential opponents for the champ.

Justin Gaethje, who knocked out Dustin Poirier to claim the ‘BMF’ title in the summer, immediately called him out on Twitter, while Michael Chandler could also make a claim if he gets past Conor McGregor in their long-awaited bout.

Expand Tweet

However, the man at the front of the queue should still be Charles Oliveira. The former champ has the best resume in the division outside of Makhachev, and looked phenomenal in his win over Beneil Dariush earlier in the year.

Assuming he can recover from the cut that sidelined him from last night’s bout quickly, then the promotion should look to book his fight with Makhachev as soon as possible, hopefully at the very beginning of 2024.

If Makhachev can overcome ‘Do Bronx’ for a second time, then those other big bouts should come over the horizon too – allowing him to edge closer to the legacy of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.