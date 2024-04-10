Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire so early? The emotional reason behind 'The Eagle's' untimely exit from MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts with a legendary professional record of 29-0.

'The Eagle' made his promotional debut in January 2012, defeating Kamal Shalorus by third-round submission at UFC on FX 1, extending his record to 17-0. He continued to rise up the lightweight ranks with eight more wins under the UFC banner, leading to a vacant 155-pound title matchup against Al Iaquinta in April 2018 at UFC 223.

Following a unanimous decision win against Iaquinta, Nurmagomedov solidified his legacy with a historic three-fight run against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. He later retired in October 2020 for reasons that will be described below.

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov retire so early?

Throughout his fighting career, Khabib Nurmagomedov was primarily influenced and trained by his father, the legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, Abdulmanap passed away in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

'The Eagle' later revealed his mother wanted him to retire after his father's passing. There was plenty of debate about what Nurmagomedov should do, as he was only two fights away from a perfect 30-0. Instead, he retired one win short of the milestone.

In October 2020, Nurmagomedov headlined UFC 254 in a lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje. The Russian legend did what he does best and took Gaethje to the ground before submitting him unconscious with a second-round triangle armbar.

No matter how many years pass, fans will question what would've happened if Nurmagomedov hadn't retired early. Would 'The Eagle' have reached 35-0? Would another hungry contender have taken him out? Would McGregor have avenged his loss in 2018? The world will never know.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has been rumored to have received several offers for high-profile fights. It's not confirmed if those are true, but one thing has remained consistent, 'The Eagle' refuses to go against his mother's wishes and return after his father passed away.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov announce his retirement from MMA below:

