Why is Lucero Acosta going viral? All you need to know about the Mexican MMA star and her stunning underwater workouts

Lucero Acosta recently went viral for an unorthodox training method that saw her boxing underwater. Here's everything you need to know about her.

In the age of social media, fighters often make a name for themselves online before they are able to do it in matches. Social media has allowed fighters to grab the attention of viewers through impressive training videos. One fighter who has mastered this art is Mexican MMA fighter, Lucero Acosta. The female fighter went viral for her bikini-clad training video.

'La Loba' is a 28-year-old flyweight who currently competes for Combate Global an American Mixed Martial Arts franchise. Combate Global mainly targets Hispanic audiences for their fights. As a professional, the 28-year-old has a record of 3 wins and 2 losses. She won her last fight which took place in September last year. She was born in Tijuana, Mexico but now lives and trains out of El Centro, California.

She is currently set to return to the ring after a long absence on August 6 against Silvia Juaneda. The fight is billed as Mexico vs. Spain, with Lucero Acosta representing Mexico and Juaneda representing Spain. The fight will take place in Miami in a Globale Combate event.

Lucero Acosta believes she represents all women when she fights

Lucero Acosta has shot to fame through her Instagram. With just 5 fights under her belt, she is not the most experienced of fighters. However, her ability to capture attention on social media has led to stardom. The Mexican has joined the likes of Paige VanZant by opening an OnlyF*ns account while also competing as a professional athlete.

Per Combate Global, this is what she had to say about MMA:

"I feel proud to represent all women when I train MMA"

Take a look at the tweet:

Female MMA fighters have just recently begun getting fame and recognition for their work with icons like Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes popularizing women's MMA. Amidst the increase in the popularity of women's MMA, the Mexican fighter is proud to be a part of this movement and believes she represents all women when she trains.

She will look to make use of her newfound fame and back it with her talent as she looks to fight again. A win against Silvia Juaneda will help her establish herself as a legitimate threat in the division.