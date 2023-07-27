"Why have makeup on whilst fighting" - OnlyF*ns sensation Elle Brooke loses respect in the wake of first boxing defeat 

OnlyF*ns sensation Elle Brooke lost her first boxing matchup earlier this month. She was seen in action at KingPyn's semi-finals tournament against Jully 'Poca' Oliveira.

While Brooke is arguably the most famous female influencer boxer, the same cannot be said about her fighting skills. She was dominated for five rounds before being handed her first boxing loss at the hands of 'Poca' (50-45, 49-46, and 49-46).

Reflecting on her loss, Elle Brooke recently took to social media and stated:

"1 week on and I feel a whole lot better about the loss. Someone said to me that you only learn from defeat. This is going to stick with me for the rest of my life and I will use it as motivation to come back bigger and stronger than ever."

While Elle Brooke expects to learn from her mistakes and come back stronger, fans do not seem to have received the post well. Moreover, she seems to have lost respect in the eyes of the fans. Take a look at some of the reactions to her post below:

"Bro thinks she's Muhammad Ali"

"Getting crazy drunk on your IG story doesn't really make it seem like you took the loss well."

"Less time on OF and more time in the ring training might help"

"Why have makeup on whilst fighting"

"Or maybe just give up the "boxing"?

"Got what you deserved for wearing that sh*t"

"Stick to what you're good at sucking d*ck,you ain't no good at boxing"

"That wasn't a defeat. You get ruined humbled. You have 1 style, trash"

"Yea okay sure buddy"

"You ain't a boxer love, move on."

"Stick to OnlyF*ns"

Fan reactions

Elle Brooke is open to working with WWE but not UFC

Four fights into her boxing career, it looks like Elle Brooke is seemingly open to making her way into the WWE. During an interview with LegalSportsBooks, the OnlyF*ns sensation spoke about how she's impressed by what the pro wrestlers do inside the ring.

While further claiming that the UFC is not for her, Elle Brooke said:

"I watch a lot of wrestling clips on my TikTok feed and I think it’s so impressive what they can do. It doesn’t look too aggressive, they’re not trying to kill each other like in the UFC! That’s not for me. I don’t fancy an elbow to the face!”