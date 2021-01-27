Why isn't Manny Pacquiao fighting Conor McGregor next?

During the buildup for UFC 257, speculation had been doing the rounds that Conor McGregor could be facing Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match in 2021. It seems like the Irishman's performance at UFC 257 was going to have a major impact on Manny Pacquiao's decision to sign on the dotted line.

It looks like the Filipino boxer has now moved on from the proposition to fight Conor McGregor. This could be because the Notorious one has suffered a devastating TKO loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

This defeat marks the first TKO loss of McGregor's career as a professional fighter. He has never been beaten in a standup war in the cage as all his previous defeats came via submission. An immediate boxing match after such a devastating TKO loss would not create much intrigue among fans.

It was evident from Manny Pacquiao's tweets and statements earlier that he was certainly entertaining a fight against Conor McGregor. The Filipino had also hinted at donating his earnings from the McGregor fight for a better cause.

Manny Pacquiao intends to fight Conor McGregor for a good cause 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/Prkjy4djvC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 26, 2020

Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans. #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

However, Conor McGregor's loss in a striking battle against the Diamond can be cited as the reason for Manny Pacquiao's decision to fight Ryan Garcia next. Garcia announced the fight by unveiling the poster for the bout on Instagram shortly after the UFC 257 event.

Will Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao fight ever come to fruition ?

Conor McGregor is known for being an elite striker in the UFC. Time and again he has proved that his striking prowess is one among the finest in the promotion. Conor Mcgregor's victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 had fans wondering how he would fare against arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather.

The two athletes finally met in the boxing ring in 2017. Fans across the globe tuned in to see if Conor McGregor had the answer to the defensive style of boxing of Mayweather. The event was one of the highest selling pay-per-views of all time.

Despite the loss to Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is still one of the biggest draws in combat sports right. UFC 257 sold 1.6 million pay-per-views. It goes without saying that Conor McGregor's return to the cage was the major reason for such huge numbers.

If the Notorious one and Manny Pacquiao ever decide to lock horns in a boxing ring, the fight will most certainly be a blockbuster event.